Udit Narayan says he ‘feels like crying’ seeing the loss and destruction caused by Nepal floods

A massive glacial collapse caused catastrophic flash floods in the Himalayan border region of Nepal and Tibet on Wednesday. The death and destruction caused by the calamity has drawn reactions from Indian celebrities too, including singer Udit Narayan Jha, who comes from Nepalese roots.

Udit Narayan (Photo: Yogen Shah)

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Udit Narayan Jha, whose father was a Nepalese national, feels devastated seeing the loss and destruction. “It’s a very sad thing, but it’s God’s calling and we can do nothing in it,” he says. Coming from Mithila, which lies on the border of Bihar and Nepal, Jha has family and friends in the region, and while they are away from the effected area, there is still danger looming over them.

“We have not got much information, but baadh udhar bhi hai and danger alert wahaan bhi ho rakha hai,” he shares. The singer asserts that he wants to contribute to relief efforts but want to first figure out the right channel through which the donation reaches the right place. “I am always up for it. Everyone is sad and concerned across the globe, and for me, the pain hits home. Seeing this level of destruction just makes me feel like crying. We are just praying that all gets better soon,” he says.

Bollywood shows support

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{{^usCountry}} An outpour of support have come for the victims and their families from Bollywood celebrities. Actor Manisha Koirala, who hails from Nepal, shared posts on her Instagram Stories urging people to “pray for Nepal” and also reshared the avenues where people can come out and help for relief efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An outpour of support have come for the victims and their families from Bollywood celebrities. Actor Manisha Koirala, who hails from Nepal, shared posts on her Instagram Stories urging people to “pray for Nepal” and also reshared the avenues where people can come out and help for relief efforts. {{/usCountry}}

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Actor Rohit Suresh Saraf, who also has Nepalese roots, took to Instagram Stories and wrote, “The images coming out of Nepal are absolutely heartbreaking... Nepal will always be deeply close to my heart, and it is painful to see so many people suffering. Praying for the safety of those still missing, strength for their families, and for every person working tirelessly on rescue and relief efforts.”

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Actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood, expressed his support on X, stating, “Nepal, you are not alone. We are coming with food, shelter and the strength to help you rebuild.” Sanjay Dutt, Arun Govil were also among the celebrities who showed support for the victims.

The Nepal floods

The death toll in the Nepal Flash Floods has reached 359, with over 1500 people having been reported missing. It’s not just the locals, but many tourists from across the world, including the US, the UK, Australia as well as India, have been got stuck because of the situation.

The floods were caused by sudden and intense rainfall, and struck the Rasuwa region along the Bhote Koshi River, leading to a tragic toll. The Nepal Tourism Board has issued emergency helpline numbers, including a toll-free number (1234), a hotline (1144), and the Tourist Police contact (9851289445). Tourists from India, the UK, Australia, the US, Malaysia, South Africa, and the Netherlands, have also been reported missing.

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