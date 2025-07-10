Uorfi Javed on girls copying her style with paparazzi: Not right for me to put other women down to feel superior

Uorfi Javed recently emerged as the joint winner of The Traitors with poker player Nikita Luther. As she revels in her victory, ask if she feels there is an answer now to anyone who questions why is she famous, and she says, “These are small things. If I dwell on this win, I won’t be able to move ahead in life. I have to treat it as a project. It’s just about doing my work on it honestly; win or lose, it doesn’t matter.” Uorfi Javed(Photo: Instagram)

Recently, Uorfi Javed had shared some screenshots on her Instagram of the online abuse she has been facing post her win. While she has developed a thick skin to trolling, Uorfi admits to still getting affected by such words. “You just have to cry for two days and then the third day, you have to say ‘f*** it’. You can’t do anything about it. You will get affected and you have to get affected. You have to accept that not everyone is going to like you, and it’s okay,” she says.

While Uorfi did start the trend somewhere of being a ‘pap-made-star’, which many girls are following today, she feels she just cashed in on the opportunity at the right time. “Girls will do whatever they want, I haven’t started anything as such. If I say I have, people will abuse me on the internet, blaming me for everything. And if I hadn’t done it, someone else would have. The pap culture was just starting when I got into it. I just got on with it at the right time and utilised it,” she insists.

But today many girls out there take inspiration from her, but use the platform in offensive ways too. Does the impact of it trickles down on her as well? “I don’t think it’s right for me to put other women down to make myself feel superior. I am not in any position to call out anyone or say what they are doing is wrong. People can do whatever they want. The world is there to judge, I am no one to judge them or anyone,” she responds.

While on the show, Uorfi’s feelings towards comedian Harsh Gujral also came into the spotlight. Ask her if there is something brewing on there and pat comes the reply, “Mera friend hai wo. Mujhe thodi pyaar ho gaya hai usse. Baaki log jo bolein, mujhe kya karna. Maine kuch nahi bola, we are just friends.” She adds, “We were there for the whole day, so we would chill together and have fun. Hanging out with Harsh would come as a relief as he would keep cracking jokes and make everyone laugh. Raj had even started this joke that ‘Harsh ki shaadi karayenge yahaan’. And I had chimed in saying, ‘chalo main bhi line mein lag jati hun’.”