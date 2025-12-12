Uri star Vicky Kaushal reviews Dhurandhar, Allu Arjun lauds Akshaye Khanna’s ‘charismatic aura’ and brother Ranveer

Back in 2019, filmmaker Aditya Dhar made his directorial debut with Uri: The Surgical Strike . Starring his now wife Yami Gautam and Vicky Kaushal in the lead, the war action film earned 4 National Awards and emerged as a big blockbuster hit. So when it was announced that Aditya is returning to the director’s chair after 6 years for Dhurandhar , fans were here for it. Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan, Dhurandhar not only shook up the box office but also went on to exceed audiences’ expectations. Well, Uri star Vicky has now lauded director buddy Aditya in his Dhurandhar review.

Vicky Kaushal took to his official Instagram handle to post a review of Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar today. It read, “@adityadharfilms you beauty! What a mammoth task it must be for you and your team to pull off this Film with such conviction, finesse and first rate world building... Hats off! Absolute PEAK PERFORMANCES! 🔥🔥🔥 Technically Brilliant. Supremely engaging. Kudos to all the Dhurandhars involved. 👏👏👏.” Replying to Vicky, Aditya wrote: “Thanks Vikku!! Tu bhi mere Dhurandhar hai!!! 🤩🙏❤️😘.”

Telugu heartthrob Allu Arjun also reviewed the film, and tweeted: “Just watched #Dhurandhar. A brilliantly made film filled with fine performances, the finest technical aspects, and amazing soundtracks. Magnetic presence by my brother @RanveerOfficial, he rocked the show with his versatility. Charismatic aura by #AkshayeKhanna ji, and the rock-solid presence of @duttsanjay ji, @ActorMadhavan garu, @rampalarjun garu, and all the other artists. Sweet presence by #SaraArjun as well. Congratulations to the entire team - all the technicians, cast, crew, #JyotiDeshpande ji, and @jiostudios. Anddddd… of course, the captain of the ship, the brilliant and spectacular filmmaker @AdityaDharFilms garu. You nailed it as an ace filmmaker with full swag. I loved it! Just watch it and enjoy the show, guysss… 🖤.”

While the film continues to break records at the box office, Akshaye Khanna has become an internet sensation with his incredible performance in Dhurandhar. Fans are now eagerly waiting for Dhurandhar 2 to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026.