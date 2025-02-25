First lady of the internet turns a year older: Proof it's Urvashi Rautela's world, we're just living in it!

Urvashi Rautela turns 31! Urvashi Rautela turns 31 today!(Photo: Instagram/urvashirautela)

Having Urvashi as a pop culture icon and public figure is a gift that just keeps giving. And the best part about this parasocial experience we all seem to be thriving through, is how no part of what she does or says is in the least bit attention-seeking, at least intentionally! If you think it's just February and hence too soon to have achieved any of your goals for 2025, think again. For here we have a few iconic things Urvashi has been the first-ever woman to do, just over the last few weeks.

It goes without saying that we start with the best — the ₹105 crore narrative. The stakes to enter the 100-crore club have really upped ever since Urvashi became '2025's first-ever outsider actress' to enter it! We're of course talking about Nandamuri Balakrishna's Telugu blockbuster, Daaku Maharaaj. While the veteran actor's box office pull is no mystery, we really can't discard the influence and viewership Urvashi's ICONIC interview bytes have drove to the film. Be it her rather casually dismissing Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident to talk about her film's collections and the jewels her parents gifted her as a token of celebration (the two topics were somehow seamlessly linked), or her even more randomly speaking about how it's not really her fault if Kiara Advani's film (Game Changer) flopped and hers succeeded — unprovoked mind you — Daaku Maharaaj owes a huge chunk of it's success to Urvashi.

Imagine then, what a shocker it was, when she became the 'first-ever woman to be removed from the poster of her own film'! We're of course referring to the fact that the Dabidi Dibidi icon didn't find any place in the film's poster shared by Netflix to announce it's OTT release date. After enough push back and criticism, both sarcastic and literal, from her empire — the internet — a new poster emerged with Urvashi's face in the centre of it, where it should've been all along!

In the midst of this fiasco, there were also rumours of Urvashi having become the 'first-ever Indian actress to have her scenes deleted by Netflix' (in reference to Daaku Maharaaj). Thankfully, the same wasn't true and the queen got her due screen time on OTT, though we agree with fans who feel "she is only made for the big screens".

One thing however, which continues to elude the icon who has it all, is love. But she has an answer for that too. It's her "katni yog" which is preventing her from finding her life partner. But once she gets to it, we know it's going to all be in a day's work. And till then, she is more than happy aspiring to be the 'first-ever Indian woman' to be in a love triangle with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Pun not intended.

As far as her 31st goes, she may have rang it in first at the India vs Pak match followed by a night club stint in a dazzling 'custom real diamond' dress, replicating the magic of Dabidi Dibidi with newest Urvashi convert Orry by her side through both, but we can't wait for a potential outfit switch over the day, in her all-time favourite colour, 24K gold.

We wish Urvashi, a very happy birthday!