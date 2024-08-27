 Sitarist Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan to perform in Mumbai to raise funds for Wayanad - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Sitarist Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan to perform in Mumbai to raise funds for Wayanad

ByShweta Sunny
Aug 27, 2024 06:06 PM IST

Sitarist Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan will take to the stage tomorrow in a concert in Mumbai to raise funds for landslide-hit Wayanad and other endeavours

Sitarist Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan will perform in the city tomorrow to raise funds for the Wayanad landslide-affected people and other charitable endeavours. Featuring an evening of classical music, Khan will transport audiences on a soulful musical journey with a monsoon ambience, as they enjoy this concert with a mission.

Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan
Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan

Talking about his performance and being part of the noble cause, the musician says, “Music is an integral part of our lives and I am so happy that I got a chance to contribute towards such a noble cause.”

He adds, “The show has been organised to raise funds to help the Wayanad landslide surviours and I feel everyone must generously donate and stand by each other during these tough times.”

CATCH IT LIVE

What: Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan performance

Where: National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), Nariman Point

When: August 29 (Tomorrow)

Timing: 6.30pm onwards

