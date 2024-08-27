Sitarist Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan will perform in the city tomorrow to raise funds for the Wayanad landslide-affected people and other charitable endeavours. Featuring an evening of classical music, Khan will transport audiences on a soulful musical journey with a monsoon ambience, as they enjoy this concert with a mission. Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan

Talking about his performance and being part of the noble cause, the musician says, “Music is an integral part of our lives and I am so happy that I got a chance to contribute towards such a noble cause.”

He adds, “The show has been organised to raise funds to help the Wayanad landslide surviours and I feel everyone must generously donate and stand by each other during these tough times.”

CATCH IT LIVE

What: Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan performance

Where: National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), Nariman Point

When: August 29 (Tomorrow)

Timing: 6.30pm onwards