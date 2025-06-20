Varun Dhawan dances to Govinda’s Meri Pant Bhi Sexy with Shraddha Kapoor in unseen video, deletes it later; watch

When filmmaker David Dhawan’s actor son Varun Dhawan began working in comedy films, he was often compared to Govinda. VD’s mannerisms, his dance moves and his expressions often reminded fans of the 90s superstar, especially in films such as Main Tera Hero (2014) and Coolie No. 1 (2020). Even in real life, off-camera, Varun is a self-professed fan of Govinda. Well, in an unseen behind the scenes video, we got a chance to witness Varun channel his inner Govinda on latter’s iconic track Meri Pant Bhi Sexy today. This video was shot at the wrap party of VD and Shraddha Kapoor’s 2015 dance film ABCD 2, 10 years ago. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor

Yesterday on June 19, Remo D'Souza’s film ABCD 2 completed 10 years. Starring Prabhu Deva, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead along with dancers turned actors Lauren Gottlieb, Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande, the movie was a stand-alone sequel to ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013). To celebrate the special milestone, Varun took to his official social media handle to share an unseen video. In this clip, shot at the wrap party of their film, Varun danced to Govinda’s Meri Pant Bhi Sexy from the film Dulaara (1994) with Shraddha and his co-stars. He grooved like no one was watching, leaving his audience in awe.

Along with this video, Varun shared, “10 years of #abcd2. #bts of the wrap party of #abcd2. So many memories so much energy and Just the most awsome people to work with. I remember this wrap party so well with all of us Just dancing on Hindi masala songs (sic).” Sadly, Varun later deleted this video from his official social media handle. However, by then it had already gone viral on the internet.

After ABCD 2, Shraddha and Varun reunited for Remo’s 2020 film Street Dancer 3D. They won hearts, leaving fans gushing over their adorable onscreen chemistry. Well, as ABCD 2 completes a decade, we wonder if Shraddha and Varun will come together for another dance film soon. Fans would absolutely love that!