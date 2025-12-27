Veer Pahariya looks ‘uncomfortable’ as Tara Sutaria joins AP Dhillon on stage; netizens react

Dressed in a black dress, Tara joined AP Dhillon on stage; the singer hugged her and kissed her on the cheek before continuing his performance. The two were later seen dancing together as he performed some of his popular tracks, with Tara at one point wrapping her arms around his shoulders.

Veer and his girlfriend Tara attended AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert on Friday night. While multiple videos from the event surfaced online, one particular clip drew attention after AP Dhillon invited Tara on stage as Veer watched from the audience.

Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria are once again at the centre of social media chatter, this time following a moment from AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert. A viral clip from the show has triggered online discussion, with several users claiming that both Veer and Tara appeared uncomfortable during an on-stage interaction.

This was not Tara's first time attending an AP Dhillon concert. She had earlier been spotted at the singer’s Pune show as well. The two also have a music video together — Thodi Si Daaru.

Netizens react to Veer’s response The video also captured Veer Pahariya’s reaction as he watched the interaction. Though the actor appeared to be lip-syncing to the songs, several social media users claimed he looked uneasy. “Tara & his boyfriend both are looking uncomfortable.. Ap should understand to maintain the line and distance,” one user commented. “When the music is loud but expressions are louder,” wrote another. “He looks uncomfortable when AP Dhillon is trying to get closer to her,” read a third comment. One more comment read, “Mein to nah sehta Bhai…” One more commented, “I feel sorry for her boyfriend. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”