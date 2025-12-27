Veer Pahariya looks ‘uncomfortable’ as Tara Sutaria joins AP Dhillon on stage; netizens react
Veer Pahariya’s expressions during Tara Sutaria’s appearance at AP Dhillon’s concert have caught netizens’ attention, triggering mixed reactions
Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria are once again at the centre of social media chatter, this time following a moment from AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert. A viral clip from the show has triggered online discussion, with several users claiming that both Veer and Tara appeared uncomfortable during an on-stage interaction.
What happened at the concert
Veer and his girlfriend Tara attended AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert on Friday night. While multiple videos from the event surfaced online, one particular clip drew attention after AP Dhillon invited Tara on stage as Veer watched from the audience.
Dressed in a black dress, Tara joined AP Dhillon on stage; the singer hugged her and kissed her on the cheek before continuing his performance. The two were later seen dancing together as he performed some of his popular tracks, with Tara at one point wrapping her arms around his shoulders.
This was not Tara's first time attending an AP Dhillon concert. She had earlier been spotted at the singer’s Pune show as well. The two also have a music video together — Thodi Si Daaru.
Netizens react to Veer’s response
The video also captured Veer Pahariya’s reaction as he watched the interaction. Though the actor appeared to be lip-syncing to the songs, several social media users claimed he looked uneasy. “Tara & his boyfriend both are looking uncomfortable.. Ap should understand to maintain the line and distance,” one user commented. “When the music is loud but expressions are louder,” wrote another. “He looks uncomfortable when AP Dhillon is trying to get closer to her,” read a third comment. One more comment read, “Mein to nah sehta Bhai…” One more commented, “I feel sorry for her boyfriend. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”
Veer and Tara’s relationship
Tara made her relationship with Veer Instagram official in August this year. The couple has since been very open about their love for each other through their social media posts, especially this festive season.
As the clip continues to circulate online, opinions remain divided over the concert moment, with netizens debating whether it was harmless or uncomfortable.