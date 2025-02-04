Vicky Kaushal and Akshay Khanna didn't want see 'each other's faces' during the filming of Chhaava; Here's why

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna, despite playing two of the film's most pivotal characters in their upcoming film Chhaava, never interacted before filming their intense face-off. Vicky, who portrays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Akshaye, who takes on the role of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, met for the first time on the day they shot their highly anticipated scene together. Vicky Kaushal recently shared that he and Akshaye Khanna, portraying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, did not have any personal interactions during the Chhaava shoot.

"When we were shooting that scene, we exchanged no good mornings, goodbyes or hellos. He was Aurangzeb and I was Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and there was no communication as Vicky Kaushal to Akshaye Khanna," Vicky said during an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

This decision to keep their interaction limited to the characters they were portraying only served to enhance the intensity of their on-screen rivalry. Vicky elaborated that much of the film’s focus is on the lengthy pursuit by Aurangzeb to find Sambhaji Maharaj, making their eventual face-off a highly anticipated moment.

"It took Aurangzeb nine years to find and get hold of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. So, a lot of the film shows his quest to find him," Vicky explained. "There are some moments together, but the film is about them thriving to meet each other and that will leave you waiting for that face-off to happen."

Director Laxman Utekar, who praises Akshaye for his portrayal of Aurangzeb, believes the actor’s restrained yet powerful performance will leave audiences stunned. "The way he has played Aurangzeb will leave you frightened. He talks very little, but communicates so much with his eyes," Laxman shared in the interview.

Laxman also shared how he convinced Akshaye to join the project, revealing that a simple visit to the actor’s Alibaug home was all it took. “He is a very nice person. Though he does only a few projects, whatever he does, he does wholeheartedly,” Laxman added.

Both Vicky and Akshaye's commitment to their roles ensures that the tension and drama between their characters will be felt throughout the film, making Chhaava a much-anticipated historical action epic.