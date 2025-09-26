Vicky Kaushal oozes Punjabi charm as he grooves with Varun Dhawan in the gym; fans say ‘Do bhai dono tabahi’

Since the last few weeks, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has been in the news due to his wife Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy rumours. Earlier this week, the couple left fans ecstatic when they finally announced that they are expecting their first baby. Along with a cute polaroid where Vicky was seen caressing Katrina’s baby bump, the soon-to-be parents shared, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude. 🙏🏽ॐ.” But today, Vicky is making headlines for some other reason. Remember when the actor used to lip-sync and vibe to Punjabi songs, making the internet go gaga? Well, our beloved Punjabi munda is back in action, with Varun Dhawan by his side this time.

Yes, you read that right. Just a few moments ago, actors Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan took to social media to drop a video for fans. In this clip, which has already taken the internet by storm, the actors can be seen grooving to Guru Randhawa’s new Punjabi track Perfect from Varun and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari . Varun and Vicky have shot this video at a gym, where we are guessing they were working out before deciding that it was the ‘perfect’ location for an Instagram reel. In the caption below, Varun wrote, “Punjabi Munde = perfect.”

Well, fans can’t get enough. In the comment section below a social media user gushed, “Vicky lip syncing Punjabi song is a whole mood ❤️😍🔥,” whereas another comment read, “Panjabi song without vicky bhaji looks like custard without fruits🔥🔥🔥.” Another fan wrote, “Vicky is on fire🔥🔥🔥🔥Varun look hot❤️❤️,” whereas an internet user shared, “Can't take my eyes off Vickey - why so hot you Vickey ❤️❤️❤️.” But the funniest, and most popular comment under the video, was, “Do bhai dono tabahi 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Also starring Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra, Varun and Janhvi’s film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is set to release theatrically on October 2.