Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video song Mere Mehboob: Triptii fails to impress; fans say ‘wo baat nhi Jo Tamannaah me hai’

Triptii Dimri is having a gala time at the movies. After proving her versatility with projects such as Bulbbul (2020) and Qala (2022), the actor rocked the box office with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal (2023). She went on to break the internet with her sizzling chemistry with Vicky Kaushal in the rom com Bad Newz. Their sultry moves on the track Jaanam were literally too hot to handle for netizens! So when a clip of Triptii shooting a song for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video leaked on social media, fans were convinced that they were in for a treat. Sadly, that did not happen. Triptii Dimri's dance moves in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video song Mere Mehboob are being compared to Tamannaah Bhatia's Aaj Ki Raat

After the leaked video, many netizens claimed that Triptii would outshine Nora Fatehi, who is known across the nation for her killer dancing skills. However, now that the video of the track Mere Mehboob is out, it seems like fans are far from being impressed. While many have lauded lead actor Rajkummar Rao and his groovy moves, Triptii is being compared to Tamannaah Bhatia who recently dropped jaws with her performance in Stree 2 track Aaj Ki Raat. For instance, one social media user opined, “Aap me wo baat nhi Jo tamanna me hai .tamnnna fans like kre 😂”, whereas another comment read: “Aaj ki raat 2.0 kyu ni kehdete.”

Comment section of Rajkummar Rao's post

Commenting on Triptii’s career graph, another internet user claimed, “Now they are just exploiting Tripti for sexual appeal. Really sad to see that. Admired her a lot in Bulbul and Laila Majnu. Post Animal it's all the same”, whereas another troll wrote: “This is Became her Pr strategy now 😂 , talent kya hai ? Jee hum hot hai bas 😂.”

Well, the song Mere Mehboob might have failed to impress netizens, but the trailer of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video received a big thumbs up when it was released. In the film, Rajkummar and Triptii will be seen as a married couple who record their first night after the wedding and later lose the CD. We can’t wait to meet the husband and wife in theatres on October 11.