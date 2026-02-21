Vikram Bhatt released from jail in ₹30 crore case, says: ‘I lived in the very place where Lord Krishna was born…’
Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court in a ₹30 crore cheating case, said his time in jail deepened his faith in truth and justice
Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt walked free on Friday after the Supreme Court of India granted him bail in a ₹30 crore cheating case. After stepping out of prison in Rajasthan, Vikram expressed gratitude and faith in the legal system.
“I have spent two and a half months in jail. I was not only hopeful, but also completely confident that the law and order here, the truth will definitely come out,” Vikram said to Hindustan Times. “I made a friend in jail, who told me about the nature of the soil of Mewar. He told me that truth may be troubled in the soil of Mewar, but it cannot be defeated. I am leaving from here after applying the tilak of the same soil of Mewar — truth will always remain victorious here,” he said.
‘Like Lord Krishna, I have to fight a new battle…’
Calling his time in prison a spiritual test, Vikram said he emerged stronger from the experience. “This is the paanchva dhaam (fifth abode). I am a devotee of Lord Krishna. I lived in the very place where Lord Krishna was born. Understand that I am coming out twice as good as I was before. Like Lord Krishna, I have to fight a new battle,” he said.
Refraining from commenting on the ongoing legal process, the filmmaker also added, “I don’t want to say much about law and order. I have complete faith in this country’s legal system. Whatever justice is done will be in everyone’s interest.”
The case and background
For those who don't know, on February 19, Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari Bhatt secured regular bail from the Supreme Court in connection with a multi-crore cheating case linked to a proposed biopic about the founders of Indira IVF. The couple had been arrested by Rajasthan Police last December and were lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail.
The case originated from a complaint filed by Ajay Murdia, who alleged that he was persuaded to invest over ₹30 crore in a biopic based on his late wife’s life, with promises of high returns that reportedly never materialised.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAadrika Sominder
Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.Read More