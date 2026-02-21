Vikram Bhatt released from jail in ₹30 crore case, says: ‘I lived in the very place where Lord Krishna was born…’

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt walked free on Friday after the Supreme Court of India granted him bail in a ₹30 crore cheating case. After stepping out of prison in Rajasthan, Vikram expressed gratitude and faith in the legal system.

“I have spent two and a half months in jail. I was not only hopeful, but also completely confident that the law and order here, the truth will definitely come out,” Vikram said to Hindustan Times. “I made a friend in jail, who told me about the nature of the soil of Mewar. He told me that truth may be troubled in the soil of Mewar, but it cannot be defeated. I am leaving from here after applying the tilak of the same soil of Mewar — truth will always remain victorious here,” he said.

‘Like Lord Krishna, I have to fight a new battle…’ Calling his time in prison a spiritual test, Vikram said he emerged stronger from the experience. “This is the paanchva dhaam (fifth abode). I am a devotee of Lord Krishna. I lived in the very place where Lord Krishna was born. Understand that I am coming out twice as good as I was before. Like Lord Krishna, I have to fight a new battle,” he said.

Refraining from commenting on the ongoing legal process, the filmmaker also added, “I don’t want to say much about law and order. I have complete faith in this country’s legal system. Whatever justice is done will be in everyone’s interest.”