VIRAL: Mai Gira Hua Jama Banda Nich Baliye singer Dhanda Nyoliwala says it all started with a random beat while driving

Scroll through your Instagram feed right now and you’d hear the lyrics Mai Gira Hua Jama Banda Nich Baliye after every two or three Reels. The viral portion from the song Up To U is all over on social media, and its singer Dhanda Nyoliwala couldn’t be any happier. Dhanda Nyoliwala's latest song Up To U is trending

“It’s been really great till now. It’s a completely a different feeling for me. I never expected this kind of a reaction. Mai Gira Hua Jama Banda Nich Baliye is on everyone’s mouth across India. Jitna woh gaana bada ho gaya hai, bilkul expect nahi kiya tha maine,” says an excited Nyoliwala, who hails from Hisar, Haryana, but is living in Australia since last six years.

While Nyoliwala is pleasantly surprised to see the song become an ultimate viral sensation, he was always confident that his art will eventually reach masses. “Apne art par mene kabhi doubt nahi kiya. I knew that one day I’ll make something big out of my art. I have been working hard consistently for more than four years, I knew the song work one day. As an artiste, you have to continuously work. It doesn’t matter ki aapka pehla gaana hai ya doosra, ya woh kiske saath hai. It is important to keep working consistently,” expresses the 26-year-old, who started his music career with a single titled Afgan (2020).

They say everything is planned and in this case, for the song that’s now going viral, the inspiration to make it started with a random beat. Sharing the anecdote, the singer shares, “There was no planning for a particular song writing. I was driving from Sydney to Brisbane, and it’s an almost eight-hour drive. I played a random beat in my car and started vibing and rhyming whatever came to my mind. In fact, I started to recording it in a sound recording tool while I was driving. I was listening to one beat on loop for hours, and that’s how I wrote this song. Next day, I went to the studio and recorded it. So, sometimes you put in a lot of efforts on a song and it doesn’t click with the public but at times, you make it for fun and it cracks the whole world. That’s exactly what has happened with this song.”

On how did this particular line Main Girya Hoya Jama Banda Neech Baliye came about, and the singer reveals that he’s strongly inspired from the poetry of Jaun Elia. “Back in the ‘90s, writing a bold and brave line like this was very hard for everyone, because it was totally against the odds of the society and culture. I took it positively in my writing and wrote this because no one is perfect, every one has jealousy factors from others. Everyone wants to see them on the top of this world, this community or in any field to hold the power in their hands. We all have a bad and a good person inside us, but we never show it to anyone. So, this line gave a way to everyone to show their emotions by making memes, funny and emotional videos, by which they are expressing their feelings on social media.”

Given that the rising trend of Instagram Reels made his song gain way more popularity that he would have imagined, the singer acknowledges the positive impact of social media. “Now, I feel that log uth kar chai peene se pehle Instagram reels scroll karte hain. It has become a part of our lives, we cannot deny it. Moreover, you never know which line or song the influencers like at a point, and end up making a reel on it, which their millions of followers then get to watch on Instagram. Yeh reel ka trend aur songs ka famous ho jaana worldwide chal pada hai,” elaborates the singer-rapper, highlighting that Harayanvi music and songs were underrated for many years, but now the artistes are very much a part of the mainstream music industry because of “upgraded technology and resources that weren’t available earlier. Also, many artistes have started to get funding and more opportunities from different countries outside of India.”