Viral song Chor’s singer Justh: I've put so much hardwork in that song, was hoping it would find its audience and it did

‘Meri jeet bhi leja, meri haar bhi leja, Mera darr bhi leja, mera ghar bhi leja,’ is on everyone’s lips, minds and screens right now. Singer Justh’s song Chor has been trending on Spotify, Instagram reels, and YouTube for the past two weeks and it’s not going anywhere. Talking about his thoughts on the song’s meteoric rise and the creative process behind it, he says, “Honestly, it was obviously a positive reaction when I saw the song was trending. But, I as a personality have a very neutral perspective towards things. So, I am not jumping out of the bed because it has gone viral, but I am really happy about it reaching many people.” justh on his song chor

Despite the lack of traditional marketing strategies or backing from a major music label, Justh’s Chor found its audience organically—a rarity in today’s music industry landscape. “All of it was done purely organically, I have not spent a single penny on marketing, no big music label, which is a rare case looking at the way the music industry functions today,” he continues, “To see the song figuring out its own place in the world is just gratifying for me to see.”

“I have really worked hard on the song and my craft. It’s always my intent to reach out to more people. I don’t create art so that it reaches to X number of people, but I am doing everything in my capacity as an artist into creating something that has a life of its own. From production to mixing, sounds to singing, I worked hard on it, spent hours and hours, changes and revision was done. I was hoping that the song could find its own way and audience and it did,” the singer further adds.

For Justh, authenticity is paramount. “People want truth in the songs. I see my job as an artist to be truthful, honest and authentic to my art, that is what my aim is, irrespective of how many people appreciate it.”

In an era dominated by social media, the artiste acknowledges its role in amplifying his music. “Social media is a beautiful thing, it has democratised the way everything functions,” he acknowledged. “I can put out a song in the universe from my own studio and people can share it, I am really grateful to all the platforms that helped popularise my song,” he expresses.

Looking ahead, Justh remains focused on staying true to himself as an artist, regardless of what the future may hold: “I am a person who takes everything by the moment, so I don’t know exactly what I would be doing in the future. If I do a film or work with a label or even do standalone music only. My primary objective is to be truthful to my inner being, and that can come from any which way.”