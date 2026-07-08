​Virat Kohli lookalike Kartik Sharma's viral reel clocks millions of views, sparks fan frenzy and more

Kartik Sharma, the Chandigarh-based engineer and state-level cricketer, is taking the internet by storm. Known as the Virat Kohli Junior, his recent prank reel went viral, showing massive crowds chasing him, convinced they were catching a glimpse of the cricketing legend himself. Kartik on Monday shared a reel from his last month’s Lucknow mall prank where he arrived as Kohli and people literally ran after to get a glimpse of him. Since he shared the reel it has got over 11 million views and counting. Virat Kohli and Chandigarh's Kartik Sharma (Left and inset)

His reaction to the viral fame? “Yeh toh bada level ka prank hogaya! It all started back in 2016, a simple comment from a cab driver: “Paaji, aap Kohli jaise lagte ho.” Kartik was a thin lad back then, so his friends used to tease him as “Patla Kohli.” But that one comment sparked a change. He started grooming himself, and slowly, the resemblance became uncanny.

However, don’t call him a mimic artist. Kartik is quick to clarify, “Nahin, I am not that, bilkul bhi nahin. Virat bhaiya mere baare jaante hain and he doesn’t mind.” For Kartik, it’s about admiration, not imitation. “When you are a fan, you naturally adopt certain traits in fashion and lifestyle. In my case, I look like him too. I’m just an ardent fan of King Kohli who happens to look like him.”

The viral Lucknow prank was a collaboration with YouTuber Dhruv Thakkar. They pulled out all the stops—rented a BMW, hired security guards, and hit the local mall. The moment Kartik stepped out, the scenario completely changed.

Kartik admits it’s a difficult game to play. He recalls a similar attempt in Delhi that ended with him getting arrested! “I had to explain to them that it was just a prank for a video, and that’s when they let me go.” On the flip side, he’s also had moments of pure love, like at a local market where fans lifted him onto their shoulders, chanting “Kohli! Kohli!”

From a small-town engineer to a viral sensation—Kartik Sharma is enjoying the ‘attention’ coming his way.