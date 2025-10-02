Student of the Year 2 actor Vishal Brahma arrested in Chennai for smuggling drugs worth ₹40 crores: Who is he?

Vishal Brahma, best known for playing Samrat in Karan Johar’s 2019 release Student of the Year 2, has reportedly been arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Chennai airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle methaqualone, a recreational drug valued at around ₹40 crore. The arrest took place earlier this week with his identity being confirmed only now. Who is SOTY 2 actor Vishal Brahma, caught in drug smuggling scandal? (Photo: Instagram)

According to an India Today report, Vishal, who is originally from Assam, was intercepted upon his arrival in Chennai from Singapore on Air India flight AI 347. Investigators for now, believe that he was recruited by a Nigerian drug syndicate to carry the aforementioned lot of illegal substances.

Sources assert that it was financial difficulties which led Vishal, 32, to get caught up in the scandal. He was reportedly persuaded to travel to Cambodia under the pretext of a holiday. On his return, he was allegedly instructed to transport a trolley bag containing the drugs. Authorities are now pursuing leads to trace the Nigerian syndicate involved.

Who is Vishal Brahma? While Vishal’s name is now synonymous with the drug bust, prior to the scandal breaking open, his best claim to fame was his role in Student of the Year 2, which had Tiger Shroff in the lead while simultaneously launching the Bollywood careers of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

Not just SOTY 2, Vishal has also held a role in 2025 release Bihu Attack, which incidentally, was also not a controversy-free stretch for the actor. In August 2024, he publicly accused the makers of the film, of withholding his payment, alleging that he spent a month on set at his own expense and struggled for two months to receive any response from the producers on the matter.

Coming back to Vishal's arrest, this is a developing story.