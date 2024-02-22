Vishnu Sharma shares how Ameen Sayani always had his back in times of need

Voice artist Vishnu Sharma is sobbing when we call him. He somehow regains his composure as we go on to talk about the bond he shared with the velvet voice of radio, the iconic Ameen Sayani, who died in Mumbai on February 21. Vishnu Sharma

Sharma says, “When I came to Mumbai in 1981, aasaani se kaam nahin milta tha. I met Ameen ji and said, ‘Main aapke liye free mein kaam kar loonga’. So he said, ‘Arey bhai, free mein kyun karoge? Maine tumko suna hai. Tum kal se aa jaana mere paas.’ Unke baad whenever I needed any guidance and support, he was always there.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sharma adds that Sayani always had his back. “He was my master key. What he did to the world of broadcasting is inexplicable. He had a severe loss of memory lately. When I met him three years ago, he said, ‘Pragati aur Aditi (Sharma’s daughters) kaisi hain?’ We were shocked that someone who didn’t recognise anyone around remembered my daughters. Meri aatma ka ek hissa chala gaya. Main professionally anaath ho gaya hoon (breaks down).”