Vishnu Sharma shares how Ameen Sayani always had his back in times of need

Vishnu Sharma shares how Ameen Sayani always had his back in times of need

BySoumya Vajpayee
Feb 22, 2024 12:34 PM IST

Voice artist Vishnu Sharma gets emotional as he shares how Ameen Sayani's death has affected him personally and what role he played in his life

Voice artist Vishnu Sharma is sobbing when we call him. He somehow regains his composure as we go on to talk about the bond he shared with the velvet voice of radio, the iconic Ameen Sayani, who died in Mumbai on February 21.

Sharma says, “When I came to Mumbai in 1981, aasaani se kaam nahin milta tha. I met Ameen ji and said, ‘Main aapke liye free mein kaam kar loonga’. So he said, ‘Arey bhai, free mein kyun karoge? Maine tumko suna hai. Tum kal se aa jaana mere paas.’ Unke baad whenever I needed any guidance and support, he was always there.”

Sharma adds that Sayani always had his back. “He was my master key. What he did to the world of broadcasting is inexplicable. He had a severe loss of memory lately. When I met him three years ago, he said, ‘Pragati aur Aditi (Sharma’s daughters) kaisi hain?’ We were shocked that someone who didn’t recognise anyone around remembered my daughters. Meri aatma ka ek hissa chala gaya. Main professionally anaath ho gaya hoon (breaks down).”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Soumya Vajpayee

    Soumya Vajpayee is the Senior Editor (Lifestyle & City) for Hindustan Times HT City (Mumbai and Pune) and writes on music, entertainment and lifestyle.

