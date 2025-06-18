Do Hrithik Roshan and Kapil Sharma wear wigs? Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim reveals: ‘Fake hair wouldn’t react…’

Celebrities are often under fire on social media for their physical appearance — from the hair on their head to their tiny toe-nail, netizens have something to say about everything! At times it is hard to tell what’s natural and what’s not. But the internet users are sure that they know the truth. Well, today an insider decided to spill the beans himself, to put an end to the debate once and for all. Did Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan wear a wig for his drool-worthy entry scene as he walked out of a chopper in War (2019)? Does comedy king Kapil Sharma wear a hair patch? Here’s the answer. Hrithik Roshan and Kapil Sharma

In a recent chat with Hindi Rush, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim reacted to these bizarre rumours about his star clients having fake hair. When asked about Hrithik Roshan and Kapil Sharma, Aalim revealed, “No, it’s all real. None of them. Sabke asli baal hain boss. I cut their hair myself. Fake hair wouldn’t react the same way as real hair on camera. Like Hrithik’s chopper shot in War. Not only does he have real hair, he has great quality hair. Everybody has great hair.” That’s not all! Aalim went on to touch his hair and revealed that it was fake.

Aalim shared, “I’ve heard these rumours, but let me tell you that they don’t wear hair patches or wigs. To be very frank, my own hair is fake. I don’t lie about it. Many people send me messages, saying that some actor’s wig is excellent. And I tell them that they’re mistaken.” Will this revelation put an end to rumours? Probably not. But as they say, kuchh toh log kahenge.

On the work front, Hrithik is currently busy gearing up for the sequel of War. Titled War 2, the much-awaited action thriller also stars Jr NTR and soon-to-be mother Kiara Advani. Kapil, on the other hand, is returning to our screens with the third season of his comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show this weekend, with Salman Khan as his first guest.