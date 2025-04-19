Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal’s joined by RJ Mahvash on PBKS' team bus as netizens are convinced they are dating

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's love life is once again making headlines — this time after a viral Instagram reel showed the cricketer walking alongside RJ Mahvash and entering the team bus for Punjab Kings (PBKS) with her. The clip has reignited dating rumours, as the team bus is typically reserved for players and their spouses or significant others, making Mahvash’s presence all the more intriguing to fans. RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal were spotted together again

Watch the video here:

The moment instantly reminded many of a similar instance earlier this IPL season when Hardik Pandya’s rumoured girlfriend Jasmine was spotted entering the Mumbai Indians team bus, sparking speculation about their relationship status. With Mahvash now seen sharing this exclusive space with Yuzvendra, fans are once again in detective mode, piecing together clues from social media. The reel has attracted thousands of likes and comments, with many fans cheering on the possible new couple.

While neither Yuzvendra nor Mahvash has confirmed or denied the rumours, their growing public appearances together are keeping the buzz alive. Recently after Yuzvendra's POTM performance against Kolkata Knight Riders, where PBKS became the team to defend the lowest score in the history of IPL, Mahvash posted a series of posts via Instagram stories including a selfie with Chahal, while praising the 34-year-old's performance.

Yuzvendra was previously married to choreographer and influencer Dhanashree Verma. The two tied the knot in December 2020 but confirmed their divorce last year after months of speculation and social media silence. Since then, Yuzvendra has kept a low profile about his personal life — making these recent moments all the more telling.

While neither Yuzvendra nor Mahvash has publicly commented on their relationship status, the growing sightings and subtle cues have fans watching closely. Whether it’s official or not, one thing is clear — Yuzi’s off-field moments are generating as much buzz as his on-field ones.