Did Yuzvendra Chahal get a bouquet of giant red roses from RJ Mahvash? Reddit thinks so

Yuzvendra Chahal is back in the news again, not only for his stellar performance on the field but also for an Instagram story that now has been deleted. On Wednesday, Yuzvendra shared a selfie with a giant bouquet of red roses and his followers asked if they were from his rumoured girlfriend RJ Mahvash. The cricketer has apparently deleted the story amid fears of getting trolled. RJ Mahvash recently shared a selfie with Yuzvendra Chahal amid dating rumours. (Instagram)

After his spectacular performance in a recent match between Kolkata Night Riders and Punjab Kings, Yuzvendra shared a story on Instagram where he can be seen smiling and holding a bouquet of red roses. The Instagram story soon went viral and its screenshot landed on Reddit. The users on the platform found out that Yuzvendra had apparently tagged Mahvash in the story but later deleted it. We couldn't verify the authenticity of these claims.

Internet reacts

This added to the speculation that the two are indeed dating, however the internet wasn't too happy. One of the user wrote, "No no they are not dating they are just good friends guysss," while another said, "Why he acts like a teenager..He is 30+". Another one joked and said, "Usko pata he nahi hoga ye tag view ho jate hai (he wouldn't know that one can view the tag)". Some usersalso went to Yuvi's latest Insta post and mentioned about the story. One user asked, "Yuzi bhai red rose ke story mai @rj.mahvash ko kyu mention kiya haiii (Yuzi brother, why did you mention RJ Mahvash in red roses story) while another one mentioned, "Story deleted (skull emoji)".

RJ Mahvash and Chahal dating rumours

Chahal and Mahvash first sparked dating rumours when they were spotted together amid speculation about the cricketer’s divorce from his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma. However, at the time, Mahvash dismissed the reports and stated that they were just friends.

Later, the two were seen together enjoying a Champions Trophy match in Dubai, further fuelling the rumours. They were also spotted hanging out together just hours before Chahal's divorce hearing. While both have maintained that they are friends, their frequent public appearances have convinced fans that they are dating.