Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s heroic spell in Mohali didn’t just grab headlines—his rumoured girlfriend, RJ Mahvash, also joined the chorus of praise. Taking to Instagram Stories after the match, she posted a recent selfie with Yuzvendra and wrote, “What a talented man. Highest wicket-taker for a reason. Asambhav!”—a nod to both his performance and the sheer improbability of what Punjab Kings (PBKS) pulled off tonight. RJ Mahvash congratulated Yuzvendra Chahal for his outstanding spell against KKR

And improbable it was. PBKS defended just 111 runs to beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 16 runs in what has now become the lowest total ever defended in IPL history. The thrilling, low-scoring encounter lit up social media, with “What a Match” and “IPL is IPLing” trending within minutes of the result.

With KKR needing just over a hundred and cruising comfortably at one stage, a Punjab win looked highly unlikely. But Yuzvendra turned the game on its head with a four-wicket haul, supported brilliantly by South Africak pacer Marco Jansen who took three wickets. The result saw PBKS climb into the top four, while KKR remained at sixth place.

The internet didn’t miss the irony. Just a week ago, PBKS had failed to defend 246 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Yet tonight, they pulled off a miraculous win defending less than half that total. Fans also pointed out that in 2024, Punjab had chased down 262 against KKR—the highest successful chase in IPL history. This reversal only added to the theatre of tonight’s game.

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy also earned praise online, with fans highlighting his smart bowling changes and tactical field placements—especially notable as the win came against his former team.

It was a night full of plot twists, comebacks, and internet-breaking moments. And with another chapter added to their growing rivalry, IPL 2025 has its new instant classic.