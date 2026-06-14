Welcome To The Jungle's trailer hits the bullseye; number 1 on IMDb's list of most anticipated Indian films

Welcome To The Jungle's trailer was unveiled recently at a glittering event in Mumbai, with a jungle-themed decor in place. Attended by the massive star cast- Jacqueliene Fernandez, Disha Patani, Johnny Lever, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, and the leading man himself, Akshay Kumar, among others, the camaraderie between them was on full display.

A still from the film.

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No wonder, then, that the off-screen chemistry they all share has converted into loads of fun on-screen too. The trailer has notched up 28 million views on YouTube within two days, and trending at number 1 on the video sharing platform. Not just this, the film is also officially number 1 on another list.

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{{^usCountry}} Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is currently at the top of Top 10 most anticipated Indian films on IMDb. This is proof that there is massive interest among moviegoers. After all, WTTJ brings back the OG Akshay after he starred in the 2007 cult classic Welcome. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is currently at the top of Top 10 most anticipated Indian films on IMDb. This is proof that there is massive interest among moviegoers. After all, WTTJ brings back the OG Akshay after he starred in the 2007 cult classic Welcome. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The story revolves around mistaken identities. A struggling actor (played by Akshay) is shooting an action film in a jungle. One thing leads to another, and the locals end up mistaking the crew as real army men who have come to save them from trouble. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The story revolves around mistaken identities. A struggling actor (played by Akshay) is shooting an action film in a jungle. One thing leads to another, and the locals end up mistaking the crew as real army men who have come to save them from trouble. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Akshay is coming fresh off the success of Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan. It went on to collect more than ₹200 crores globally. Lined up next is Haiwaan, yet again with Priyadarshan, and Golmaal 5, where he reunites with director Rohit Shetty after the blockbuster Sooryavanshi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akshay is coming fresh off the success of Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan. It went on to collect more than ₹200 crores globally. Lined up next is Haiwaan, yet again with Priyadarshan, and Golmaal 5, where he reunites with director Rohit Shetty after the blockbuster Sooryavanshi. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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