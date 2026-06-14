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Welcome To The Jungle's trailer hits the bullseye; number 1 on IMDb's list of most anticipated Indian films

Welcome To The Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, is currently the most anticipated Indian film on IMDb.

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 12:25 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Welcome To The Jungle's trailer was unveiled recently at a glittering event in Mumbai, with a jungle-themed decor in place. Attended by the massive star cast- Jacqueliene Fernandez, Disha Patani, Johnny Lever, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, and the leading man himself, Akshay Kumar, among others, the camaraderie between them was on full display.

A still from the film.

No wonder, then, that the off-screen chemistry they all share has converted into loads of fun on-screen too. The trailer has notched up 28 million views on YouTube within two days, and trending at number 1 on the video sharing platform. Not just this, the film is also officially number 1 on another list.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Welcome To The Jungle's trailer hits the bullseye; number 1 on IMDb's list of most anticipated Indian films
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Welcome To The Jungle's trailer hits the bullseye; number 1 on IMDb's list of most anticipated Indian films
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