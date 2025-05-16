Menu Explore
When birthday boy Vicky Kaushal revealed the most ‘mazzedaar experience’ of married life with Katrina Kaif; watch

ByMahima Pandey
May 16, 2025 04:19 PM IST

On Vicky Kaushal's birthday today, let's revisit the video where he revealed the most ‘pyaara' experience he enjoys at home with wife Katrina Kaif

Apart from their acting chops, unforgettable onscreen presence and drop-dead good looks, a major reason why fans adore Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is the relationship they share. The happily married star couple usually keep their personal life private. But every now and then they share glimpses of their happily ever after with the world, making us crave for a love story like theirs. Today on Vicky’s 37th birthday, let’s celebrate the man in love with a trip down memory lane to the time he revealed the most ‘mazzedaar experience’ of married life with Katrina.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

In a throwback interview, Vicky Kaushal revealed how Katrina Kaif has a budget discussion at home every few weeks, which he finds very ‘pyaara’. In the viral video shared below, Vicky shares, “Sabse mazzedaar experience hota hai jab ghar pe kayi baar woh beech mein har hafte, dus din, pandra din mein naa woh poore staff ko ikathha karke budget pe baithti hain. 'Batao mahine ka kharcha kaisa, kidhar, kya hua'. Achhi baat hai. But when that discussion happens naa, mujhe bada mazza aata hai. I'm a audience, popcorn leke baith jaata hun main toh, ki yeh sahi chal raha hai. Toh woh jo discussion hoti hai badi pyaari hoti hai.”

Vicky talking about Katrina managing the domestic budget 😁
byu/kaychyakay inBollyBlindsNGossip

Sharing another sweet glimpse of their fairytale, Vicky revealed that he’s not really a morning person whereas Kat wakes up full of energy. He shared, “Bohot zyaada baatein nahi kar paata hun do ghante. Aur woh uthti hain seedha energy, matlab bilkul unko har discussion subhe subhe uthte hi karni hai, ki 'yeh jo tha, woh jo tha'. Aur mujhe process nahi hota hai. Toh mujhe kabhi kabhi hota hai ki woh jo subhe waala discussion hai naa, usse mujhe thoda bachna padta hai. Mujhe do-chaar coffee chahiye hote hain, fir main discussion mein involve ho paata hun.”

Vicky went on to joke, “Parathe weds pancake hui hai, humaari shaadi.” Well, that sounds delicious. We wish Vicky a very happy birthday and hope he has the best year with Katrina by his side!

