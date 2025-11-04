When birthday girl Tabu revealed why she and Shah Rukh Khan have not done a full film together: ‘I can only say yes…’

Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one actor who has terrific chemistry with every co-star, no matter who he shares the screen with. But one Bollywood beauty that fans have always wished to see SRK with is Tabu. The two were briefly seen together in Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji’s Saathiya (2002), after which they shared the screen for an iconic but short moment in Om Shanti Om (2007) song Deewangi Deewangi . Tabu also had a blink and miss cameo in Main Hoon Na (2004). But Shah Rukh and Tabu have not done a full-fledged film together yet. Well, today on Tabu’s 54th birthday, two days after SRK’s 60th birthday, let’s take a trip down memory lane to the time we found out why the two actors have not signed a film together yet.

A year ago, during an interview with Galatta India, Tabu was asked why she has never done a full-fledged film with Shah Rukh Khan. Replying to the same, Tabu explained, “I am not a producer, I am not a director, I am not a scriptwriter, I am really not dictating who Shah Rukh Khan works with. Okay? And which films are going to be made and which films are going to be offered to me next. I can only say yes or no from what is offered to me.” Well, that’s fair.

Tabu had further shared, “(There were films), I know what I have refused and I am sure he has also refused a few. Aisa kuch hua nahi ke our paths crossed. But I must respect the fact that a lot of people want to see me and Shah Rukh together, I will not discount all that.”

Well, never say never. For all we know, Tabu and Shah Rukh might announce a project together some time in the near future. At the moment, SRK is busy gearing up for Siddharth Anand’s next film King, alongside daughter Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. Tabu, on the other hand, will next be seen in Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy Bhooth Bangla. We wish her all the best and a happy birthday!