When Janhvi Kapoor handed an award to Shah Rukh Khan, got a kiss on the cheek; childhood video goes viral

In 2002, Bollywood’s beloved superstar Shah Rukh Khan delivered one of his most memorable and versatile performances ever with Devdas. Also starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Paro, Madhuri Dixit as Chandramukhi and Jackie Shroff as Chunnilal, the masterpiece was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Last weekend, Devdas completed 23 glorious years. On this occasion, many fans shared throwback videos and pictures of SRK on social media. Amongst these, a clip of a young Janhvi Kapoor resurfaced on the internet where she presented a trophy to Shah Rukh for Devdas at an award function. Shah Rukh Khan and Janhvi Kapoor

In this viral clip, baby Janhvi Kapoor, who is now a Bollywood star herself, accompanied her filmmaker father Boney Kapoor on-stage to present an award with actor Preity Zinta. She sweetly greeted the audience by saying ‘good evening’ before Janhvi and Preity announced Shah Rukh Khan as the winner in the Best Actor category for his performance in Devdas. SRK walked to the stage in style and met Janhvi with a sweet peck on her cheek. The two then posed for pictures along with Boney and Preity. While Shah Rukh won the award, his adorable meeting with Janhvi and the latter’s cuteness get all the credit for lighting up the stage and winning hearts.

This video is from a 2003 award function. 22 years later, Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing up for his next film King, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan in the lead along with Deepika Padukone. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is busy carving her name across the industry as a rising star. She will next be seen in Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra and also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opposite Varun Dhawan in her kitty. Apart from these exciting projects, Janhvi has reportedly been roped in for Atlee and Allu Arjun’s next alongside Deepika, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna.