When Kangana Ranaut tried to flirt with Dhurandhar star Akshaye Khanna: ‘Yeh dekhta hi nahi mujhe’

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna has been an integral part of the Hindi film industry for almost three decades now. But after the release of Dhurandhar in December, he became the talk of the town like never before. Akshaye went viral and emerged as an overnight sensation thanks to his unmatchable aura and portrayal of Rehman Dakait in the Aditya Dhar film. Ever since then, netizens have been digging up old videos of the actor, celebrating him. Well, the latest clip in the list is not of him, but about Akshaye. We are talking about a video of Kangana Ranaut revealing Akshaye’s reaction when she tried to flirt with him.

Back in 2010, on an episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Kangana Ranaut graced the koffee couch with Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. This was 7 years before she highlighted the nepotism debate during her second appearance. One of the highlights of this episode was when KJo asked Kangana what happened when she tried to flirt with Akshaye Khanna. Kangana stated, “Yeah, no response.” When asked if she has tried to flirt with anybody in the past and got no response, Kangana named Akshaye Khanna, leaving everyone in splits. Sanjay looked shocked, whereas Anil revealed, “Yeah, she told me. She told me, ‘Yaar yeh dekhta hi nahi mujhe’.”

Kangana chimed in and added, “I tried to talk to him, then I thought of flirting with him. But he never spoke to me.” When Karan asked why, Kangana replied, “He doesn't talk. He doesn't talk to anybody. Does he? (Turning to Anil Kapoor) He talks to you.” Hearing this, Anil stated, “Yeah, he's very friendly to me. He's like my younger brother.”

In 2010, Kangana and Akshaye had shared the screen for the first time in Anees Bazmee’s action comedy film No Problem. How about a reunion after all these years?