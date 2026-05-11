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‘Where is Aishwarya Rai's poster?' question fans as L'Oreal doesn't feature her in reel from Cannes

Fans have expressed disappointment over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's absence from a recent L'Oreal Paris video showcasing female actors at Cannes.

Published on: May 11, 2026 05:38 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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India's presence at the Cannes film festival, every year, has a fixture: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walking the red carpet. And it has been as the global brand ambassador of L'Oreal Paris since 2004. Naturally, fans have been waiting to see her slay yet again in this year's edition too. But a video posted by the brand on their Instagram page has left everyone puzzled.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a previous Cannes appearance

The said video was posted on Sunday, and featured the Martinez hotel in Cannes. Posters of female actors from across the globe, who are associated with the brand, were unfurled from atop the terrace. Actor Alia Bhatt was also one among them. However, Aishwarya is nowhere to be seen.

Check out the video:

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / ‘Where is Aishwarya Rai's poster?' question fans as L'Oreal doesn't feature her in reel from Cannes
Home / HTCity / Cinema / ‘Where is Aishwarya Rai's poster?' question fans as L'Oreal doesn't feature her in reel from Cannes
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