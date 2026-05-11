‘Where is Aishwarya Rai's poster?' question fans as L'Oreal doesn't feature her in reel from Cannes

The said video was posted on Sunday, and featured the Martinez hotel in Cannes . Posters of female actors from across the globe, who are associated with the brand, were unfurled from atop the terrace. Actor Alia Bhatt was also one among them. However, Aishwarya is nowhere to be seen.

India's presence at the Cannes film festival, every year, has a fixture: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walking the red carpet. And it has been as the global brand ambassador of L'Oreal Paris since 2004. Naturally, fans have been waiting to see her slay yet again in this year's edition too. But a video posted by the brand on their Instagram page has left everyone puzzled.

Fans commented as soon as they spotted the miss. One wrote, “@lorealparis Everyone in the comments are asking for @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb where is her poster? New faces may come but you Cant Replace the OG Aishwarya Even you know her Worth!” Another wrote, “@lorealparis Where is Aishwarya's poster?” One more comment read, “Where is Queen of Cannes @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb What happened @lorealparis did you forget the way she rised your brand in india”

The brand has not commented on this as of now.