Who is Girija Oak Godbole, the Marathi actor being compared to Hollywood heartthrob Sydney Sweeney?

Social media has found a new face to admire — Marathi actor Girija Oak Godbole. Her recent pictures in a blue saree have taken over X, sparking a wave of admiration and comparisons. Many users are calling her India’s Sydney Sweeney, while others say she carries the same timeless appeal as Monica Bellucci.

Girija, however, isn’t new to the screen. The actor has been working in Marathi and Hindi cinema for nearly two decades, steadily building a reputation for her performances and effortless charm.

Childhood and education The actor was born on December 27, 1987, in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Girija is the daughter of veteran Marathi actor Girish Oak and homemaker Padmashree Phatak. She’s married to filmmaker Suhrud Godbole.

Before entering films full-time, Girija earned a degree in biotechnology from Thakur College of Science and Commerce, Mumbai, as reported by The Times of India. She later studied business management and attended theatre workshops — a foundation that would shape her acting career.

Her journey in films Girija made her mark in Marathi shows such as Gulmohar, Lajja and Sony TV’s Ladies Special, which followed the lives of women who commute on Mumbai’s ladies-only local trains. She also appeared in the 2009 Kannada movie House Full, showcasing her versatility across regional industries.

Her Hindi film debut came with Taare Zameen Par (2007) alongside Aamir Khan, where she played Jabeen. She later appeared in Shor in the City (2010) and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (2023). She was also seen in Inspector Zende, where she starred opposite Manoj Bajpayee.