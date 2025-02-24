Who is Jasmin Walia? Hardik Pandya’s rumoured girlfriend who cheered for him in Dubai during clash against Pak in CT25

During India’s thrilling clash against Pakistan at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, British singer and television personality Jasmin Walia turned heads as she cheered from the stands at the Dubai International Stadium. While the high-stakes match had cricket fans on edge, Jasmin’s presence in the crowd sparked a different kind of excitement, reigniting speculation about her alleged relationship with cricketer Hardik Pandya. Hardik Pandya’s rumoured girlfriend, Jasmin Walia, was spotted at the Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai

Who is Jasmin Walia?

Born in Essex, England, to Indian-origin parents, Jasmin Walia first gained prominence through her appearance on the British reality TV series The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE). Initially appearing as an extra in 2010, she quickly made an impression and secured a spot as a full-time cast member by 2012. This breakthrough in reality television paved the way for her career in the entertainment industry, particularly in music. In 2014, Jasmin launched her YouTube channel, using it as a platform to showcase her vocal talent. She gained popularity through song covers and collaborations with artists such as Zack Knight, Intens-ti, and Ollie Green Music. However, her major breakthrough arrived in 2017 when she teamed up with Zack Knight for the hit single Bom Diggy. The track’s success skyrocketed when it was later adapted as Bom Diggy Diggy for the Bollywood film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018.

Dating speculation and social media hints

Although neither Hardik nor Jasmin has confirmed their relationship, rumours about them have been swirling for months. Speculation first arose when both shared eerily similar holiday pictures from Greece, just weeks after Hardik announced his divorce from Natasa Stankovic. Many suspected they had vacationed together.

Jasmin’s appearance at the India-Pakistan match only added fuel to the fire, particularly as she was seated near Axar Patel’s wife, hinting at her close association with the Indian cricket circle. A day before the game, she posted a photo from a luxurious hotel in Dubai, further intensifying the buzz. Fans also recalled a previous incident from August last year when Reddit users spotted Jasmin and Hardik sharing separate pictures from the same Greek location, sparking further speculation about a possible romance.

While the duo has remained tight-lipped about their connection, Jasmin’s enthusiastic support for Hardik on match day has only strengthened the chatter surrounding their alleged relationship. Whether this is merely a coincidence or something more remains to be seen, but for now, cricket and entertainment fans alike are closely watching their every move.