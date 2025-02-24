Hardik Pandya's rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Walia grabs attention as she blows kisses during Ind vs Pak match

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has been rumoured to be dating UK singer Jasmin Walia. A video of Jasmin cheering for team India and blowing kisses during the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match in Dubai has surfaced on the internet. Hardik Pandya's rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Walia blows kisses to cricketer.

(Also Read: Who is Jasmin Walia? Hardik Pandya's rumoured girlfriend is Bom Diggy singer from UK)

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a video of Jasmin Walia, popularly known for her single Bom Diggy, watching the India vs Pakistan match live in Dubai. She was seen wearing a white dress and a pair of sunglasses. In the video, Jasmin was seen blowing kisses and waving at the camera in excitement during the match.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, fans were quick to comment on her beauty. One of the comments read, “Damn, Hardik your girlfriend is so pretty.” Another commented, “new bhabhi (sister-in-law) in thestadium.” Some X users also compared her to Hardik's ex-wife Natasha Stankovic.

Jasmin and Hardik's dating rumours

A day before the match, Jasmin also shared a photo on Instagram posing on the premises of a luxurious hotel and captioned it “Dubai”. In August last year, eagle-eyed Reddit users found Jasmin and Hardik separate pics from the same location in Greece, sparking dating rumours.

This came a month after Hardik and Natasha announced divorce in a joint statement that read, "After four years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew asa family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the center of both ofour lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."

About Jasmin Walia

British singer and TV personality Jasmin has released music in English, Punjabi, and Hindi. She gained fame with Bom Diggy (2017) alongside Zack Knight, later featured in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018). She started on The Only Way Is Essex (2010) and joined Desi Rascals 2 (2015) with then-boyfriend Ross Worswick. Launching her YouTube channel in 2014, she collaborated with artists like Zack Knight. Her singles include Dum Dee Dee Dum (2016), Girl Like Me (2016), Temple (2017), and Go Down (2017).