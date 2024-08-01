 Kriti Sanon celebrates birthday with Kabir Bahia in Greece; all you need to know about her rumoured boyfriend - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kriti Sanon celebrates birthday with Kabir Bahia in Greece; all you need to know about her rumoured boyfriend

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 01, 2024 04:43 PM IST

A fresh spotting of Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia in Greece seems to have confirmed the budding romance.

It seems Mimi has found her Shehzada. While speculations of a romance between actor Kriti Sanon, 34, and businessman Kabir Bahia, 25, fuelled by pics of them taking a stroll in London (UK) together, have existed for a bit now, things seem to have picked up pace.

A file photo of actor Kriti Sanon and businessman Kabir Bahia
A file photo of actor Kriti Sanon and businessman Kabir Bahia

A fresh spotting of the duo — this time in Greece, having the time of their lives — seems to have confirmed the budding romance. Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia were captured by a fan at an open air restaurant. Another picture surfaced later, showing them sitting with a group of friends.

Earlier, Sanon and Bahia were snapped

Who’s Kabir Bahia?

Reports claim that Kabir Bahia, 25, is a UK-based businessman who did his schooling in England. He is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, the founder of Southall Travel, a UK-based travel agency.

As per the Sunday Times Rich List of 2019, the Bahia family’s net worth was 4,500 crore. Bahia is said to be close to cricketer MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi. He’s also been seen hobnobbing with Prince Charles, India cricketer Hardik Pandya and his former wife, Nataša Stanković.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / Cinema / Kriti Sanon celebrates birthday with Kabir Bahia in Greece; all you need to know about her rumoured boyfriend
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On