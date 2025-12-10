Why Salman Khan broke down while remembering Dharmendra at Bigg Boss 19 finale, source reveals: ‘He was aware…’

Actor and Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan broke down on national television during the season finale while remembering his father-like figure, late Dharmendra. Time and again, the superstar has confessed his bond with the late actor. But, do you all know the real reason for Salman Khan's teary-eyed moment on the show? Salman Khan in tears at the Bigg Boss season 19 finale.

A close source reveals to HT City, "Salman Khan was aware of the reason for the late Dharmendra's hurried and private funeral, and he was in full support of the Deol family for doing so. It was Dharmendra's wish not to give state honours after his death."

Also Read: Hema Malini regrets fans could not meet Dharmendra a final time due to private funeral: ‘His last days were cruel and…'

"The sons and the rest of the family were only carrying out their father's wish by keeping a private funeral. They took the painful decision of not giving the veteran legend a larger send-off or a state funeral that the superstar otherwise deserved," the source further adds.

The Deol kids wanted the world to remember their father as always the 'Dashing superstar'. While Hema Malini and Esha Deol were seen rushing to the crematorium soon after the superstar's death.

In November, Dharmendra was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. However, on November 10, the rumours of his death surfaced online, but Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol rubbished the news. The legendary actor passed away at the age of 89 on November 24 at his Juhu residence after a prolonged illness.

Followed by which, the Deol family held a prayer meet in Mumbai on November 27, and now Hema, along with Esha, her ex-husband Bharat Takhtani, Ahana Deol, and her husband Vaibhav Vohra, are organising a separate prayer meet in Delhi on December 11 at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath.