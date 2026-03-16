‘Why should Dharam ji care about Oscars’: Hema Malini reacts to Dharmendra being snubbed from In Memoriam segment

Last month during the 79th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA honoured late Indian superstar Dharmendra in their In Memoriam section. The He-Man of Bollywood breathed his last in November last year at the age of 89 following age-related illness. Talking about the tribute, Dharam Paaji’s wife Hema Malini had shared that the late superstar’s presence went beyond borders. So it was quite shocking for netizens across India when Dharam ji failed to get a mention during the 98th Academy Awards today. Dharmendra, along with Manoj Kumar, was honoured in the more detailed list on the Oscars' official website but fans were disappointed about the snub during the live TV broadcast. Hema has now reacted to the same.

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Hema Malini shared, “It is a shame, of course. A shame for them to have overlooked an actor who means so many things to so many people in many parts of the world. Dharamji was known and recognized everywhere.” However, Hema went on to add that Dharmendra would not have cared about the Oscars’ snub. She explained, “He never got too many awards during his lifetime. Why should he care about the Oscars? Both of us, we were happy to be loved in our country. But awards always eluded him. Even I didn’t get any award for my best performances in Lal Patthar and Meera.”

After the Oscars’ live telecast, several Indian netizens took to social media to express their disappointment at Dharam Paaji being snubbed. Slamming the Academy Awards online, an angry Dharmendra fan tweeted, “#Oscars or just a Hollywood PR show? 🤡🎭 Disgraceful to snub Bollywood legend Dharmendra in the 'In Memoriam' tribute after 60 years of cinema. 💔 Stop using Priyanka for clout if you can’t respect our icons. Not truly international! 😤 #Oscars2026 #Oscars2026 @TheAcademy,” whereas another internet user stated, “The Oscars showed a list of people who passed away last year, yet didn’t mention Dharmendra—a legendary Indian actor who gave his entire life to cinema. Why so much hype when our icons get no recognition? After all, it’s mainly a Hollywood show, not truly international.#Oscars.”

During the live telecast of the 98th Academy Awards, late Hollywood legends such as Annie Hall actor Diane Keaton, Schitt’s Creek actor Catherine O’Hara, American actor-filmmaker Robert Redford, German actor Udo Kier, When Harry Met Sally director Rob Reiner, The Godfather actor Robert Duvall, The French Connection actor Gene Hackman, and Top Gun star Val Kilmer were remembered.