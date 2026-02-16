Wife Patralekhaa applauds Rajkummar Rao’s weight transformation: ‘Behind all the fame…’

Rajkummar Rao’s recent appearance at an event in Mumbai sparked widespread curiosity among fans after many noticed a visible change in his physique. While some social media users expressed concern, others speculated that it might be part of his preparation for an upcoming role.

She added, “The end result always looks easy. Behind all the fame and glamour that meets the eye, an actor’s life is filled with blood, sweat, tears, and the sacrifice of personal life.”

Amid the buzz, his wife and actor Patralekhaa took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note, expressing pride in her husband’s dedication to his craft. Sharing Rajkummar’s post about his transformation, she wrote, “So proud of you, Rajkummar Rao. You give it your all for every film project you take on. The world doesn’t see the process and hard work that an actor puts into developing a character.”

Putting all rumours to rest, Rajkummar recently clarified that his changing appearance is the result of intense preparation for two major biopics — one on public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and another on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly.

“I’m not a believer in prosthetics as long as I can achieve the look through my hard work which I’ve achieved in Nikam,” he wrote. “Be it gaining weight or looking old (to play a certain age) or to make my hair thin which my hair stylist was very much against…”

On February 16, Rajkummar shared an Instagram post explaining that he gained around 9–10 kg for Nikam, the biopic on Ujjwal Nikam, and is now in the process of losing weight for the Sourav Ganguly biopic.

The actor also recalled his earlier transformations — from going half bald for Bose to starving himself for Trapped (2016) and embodying a visually impaired man for Srikanth (2024). He concluded, “And now it’s the transition phase and time to lose these extra kgs and get ready to slip into Ganguly mode. Our very own Dada. Will always work the hardest to engage you, entertain you through my work. Much love.”

The actor was last seen in Bhool Chuk Maaf (2025) alongside Wamiqa Gabbi as well as Maalik (2025) alongside Manushi Chhillar.

About the upcoming films The upcoming biopic on Ujjwal Nikam will chronicle the career of one of India’s most prominent public prosecutors, known for handling several landmark cases. Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and directed by Avinash Arun, the project went on floors in late 2025, with Wamiqa Gabbi playing the female lead. The film is set to trace Ujjwal's legal journey through some of his most notable courtroom battles, including the 1993 Bombay blasts and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Rajkummar is also preparing for another major project — the biopic on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film is scheduled to begin production in early 2026 and aims for a December release.