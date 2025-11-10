Will Stree Shraddha Kapoor fall in love with Bhediya Varun Dhawan in the future of the universe? Amar Kaushik reveals

Last year, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao returned to the silver screens with Stree 2 (2024), the much-awaited sequel to their horror comedy Stree (2018). In a rare occurrence, the sequel emerged as an even bigger hit, adding yet another feather to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe’s cap. One of the biggest highlights, apart from Akshay Kumar’s cameo and Tamannaah Bhatia’s dance number Aaj Ki Raat , was a glimpse of Bhediya Varun Dhawan and Stree Shraddha’s romance. Their chemistry in the song Khoobsurat truly left fans wanting more. But is there a possibility of a full-fledged love story between the two in the future?

In a recent interview with Filmygyan, when asked about the same, director Amar Kaushik shared, “Abhi Varun kaisa dikhta hai, powerful. Abhi woh powerful waisa waala ho gaya hai, matlab alag level ka powerful ho gaya hai. Aur yeh usko dekhegi, nahi dekhegi, woh aage waali picture mein dekhenge. Jab woh normal cute sa tha, tab ho sakta hai usko pyaar kar sakti thi. Arre yeh toh bohot cute hai, aisa hai. But abhi jo hai, abhi I am not sure kya hoga.” For the uninitiated, Varun Dhawan’s character became stronger after he locked horns with Ayushmann Khurrana in Thamma this year. But we won’t tell you how, because no spoilers here!

Talking about Shraddha and her aura, Amar further shared, “Jab Shraddha kahin set pe aati hain, ya stage pe jaati hai, toh sabke chehre pe ek smile aa aati hai. Woh ek alag aura lekar aati hai. Aur jab woh laal pehen ke aati hai, tab toh aap bhool hi jaao. Red is kind of a very powerful colour, you know, and this character is very powerful. So whenever she wears red, you can see that power is coming to you.”

Shraddha will next be seen in the universe in Stree 3, whereas Varun will return for Bhediya 2.