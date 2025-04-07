Woody Harrelson couldn't be a part of White Lotus' third season because of family vacation: ‘Extremely hard decision’

Hollywood actor Woody Harrelson has confirmed that he was on the verge of collaborating with actor-creator Mike White in Thailand for the third season of The White Lotus. Speculation arose that Harrelson declined these roles due to producer David Bernad's policy of equal pay among all cast members. However, Harrelson clarified in a recent interview with the Daily Beast that his withdrawal was due to a scheduling conflict with a pre-arranged family holiday. Woody Harrelson has confirmed he almost joined the cast of the third season of The White Lotus

"I was set to do White Lotus and was very excited. Unfortunately, their production schedule shifted, and conflicted with a pre-planned family vacation, forcing me to make an extremely hard decision," he explained. He was considered for the roles of either Rick, ultimately portrayed by Walton Goggins, or Frank, played by Sam Rockwell. However, Woody seemingly confirmed that too after he graciously acknowledged Sam's performance, remarking, "Things must be meant to be though, because I couldn't have done as fantastic a job as Sam, who is killing it."​

The third season of The White Lotus concluded on Sunday (April 6) with a 90-minute finale, the longest episode in the series to date. This season featured a diverse ensemble cast, including Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, and Blackpink member Lisa. amongst others.

Set against the backdrop of a Thai resort, the third season delved into themes of wealth, identity, and morality. The finale, titled Amor Fati, delivered emotional revelations and moral ambiguity, favouring introspection over dramatic twists. The episode concluded with the service staff overcoming their elite employers, symbolised by body bags and a shifting power dynamic. The subdued yet pointed conclusion reflected Mike White's ambition to blend satire with existential musings, sacrificing excitement for thematic closure. ​

The season received critical acclaim, with an 89% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus noted, "Darker and more patient with its storytelling than previous seasons while brandishing a superb new ensemble full of acidic performances, The White Lotus' third season offers a spiritual respite that shivs the soul." Metacritic assigned a score of 77 out of 100, based on 44 critic reviews. ​

The third season also became the most-watched in the series, averaging over 20 million viewers, surpassing the second season's average of 15.5 million. Notably, the seventh episode attracted 4.8 million viewers and its streaming platform. The filming location, Ko Samui, experienced a 65% increase in hotel bookings since the season's premiere, highlighting the show's cultural impact.