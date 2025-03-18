WWE superstar John Cena on embracing heel run on his farewell tour: ‘It was never good enough’

American professional wrestler-actor John Cena opened up about embracing his heel arc in WWE for the first time in his career, marking a dramatic shift from the persona he has upheld for over two decades. His highly anticipated return to the world of entertainment wrestling took place on Monday in Brussels, Belgium – but this was not the John fans have known and adored for years. Following weeks of speculation after his shocking heel turn, earlier this month, at the Elimination Chamber, John finally reappeared with a completely new attitude. However, the reception he received was far from warm. John Cena embraced the heel arc in WWE for the first time in his career, marking a dramatic transformation that has stunned the wrestling world.

Having spent the majority of his career as the ultimate good guy or babyface, John was met with boos as he stepped into the arena, a response to his drastic transformation. He stood in the ring, allowing the familiar duelling chants of “Let’s go Cena” and “Cena s**ks” to settle before addressing his long-time supporters directly.

“For 25 years, I have been the victim of an abusive relationship,” John began, visibly frustrated by the endless cycle of cheers and jeers. “All I did was work hard and win… And what did I get for it? I got hate. It was never enough for you. I tried to retire with one final run, but you ruined it. You never stop asking, ‘What do we get?’ Not one of you s**s of b****es ever asked me how I feel,” he added.

John made it abundantly clear that he was finished with trying to earn the approval from the fans of the world of entertainment wrestling. He insisted that he was "breaking up" with every single fan, whether they liked it or not.

“I don’t need you. I don’t care about you, and you don’t matter to me. Each one of you, even that little kid there, are a toxic, dysfunctional relationship… You have made the butt of an invisible joke for 15 years and you still think it’s funny, it’s not funny!” John declared.

Meanwhile, social media erupted in debate over his shocking speech. While some praised Cena for finally reinventing himself and delivering one of the most compelling promos of his career, others were critical of the drastic shift, arguing that it tarnished his legacy as WWE’s ultimate hero.

In January, earlier this year John had announced that this would be his final year as a professional wrestler. The wrestling superstar announced in July last year that he expects to wrestle 30 to 40 matches in 2025 to conclude his final year.

As WWE appears to be setting the stage for a major clash at WrestleMania 41 between John and Codey, but with this shocking character shift, the direction of their rivalry remains unpredictable. John’s evolution from the beloved face of WWE to a bitter antagonist has created a gripping storyline, and the road to WrestleMania is certain to be filled with drama, emotion, and high stakes.