Yash wraps Mumbai schedule for Toxic, final leg to be shot in Bengaluru

Actor Yash has completed a 45-day shooting schedule in Mumbai for his ongoing project, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups, confirms an insider. The team will now shift base to Bengaluru later this month for the final leg of filming. Yash

A source close to the production shares, “The 45-day, Mumbai schedule was undoubtedly the film’s most challenging and ambitious stretch, featuring some of the biggest and most elaborate action sequences ever attempted in Indian cinema, which are now completed.” The source adds, “The filming commenced at a location in Mud Island, Mumbai as well as Fimlcity, Goregaon, Mumbai. It was interesting to watch Geetu Mohandas’s style of storytelling and JJ Perry’s style of design, come to life through Yash. The audience are in store or a thrilling ride.”

With the completion of this phase, the principal action portions of the film stand finished, confirms the insider. The Bangalore schedule, which is expected to begin in the last week of September, will involve shooting several important sequences before the film is officially wrapped. “The team has given it their all and is prepared for the final stretch which will be shot in Bengaluru, soon in ending September,” the source mentions, adding, “The film began its first schedule in Bengaluru earlier this year. Following the wrap in Mumbai on Thursday, Yash is expected to travel to London for discussions on international partnerships for the project, post which he will resume the final shoot.”