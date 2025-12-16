Year Ender 2025: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra; Celebs who became parents

Several stars embraced parenthood in 2025 as they welcomed their first baby. From actors Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra to Lily Collins who welcomed a baby girl through surrogacy. Take a look: Actors Vicky and Katrina to Kiara and Sidharth ;

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal The couple welcomed a baby boy on November 7. They shared the news with a post that read: “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. November 7, 2025. - Katrina & Vicky.”

Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra On July 15, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced the birth of their daughter who they named Saraayah. They shared a post that read: “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl.”

Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty welcomed a baby girl, named Evaarah Vipula Rahul, on March 24, 2025. The couple revealed with their first photos on KL Rahul’s birthday in April 2025.

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha The duo welcomed their first child, a baby boy on October 19. Their sweet post read, “And we literally can’t remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First, we had each other; now, we have everything.”

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao Patralekhaa On November 15, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa marked their wedding anniversary by announcing the birth of their daughter with a heartfelt message. The couple wrote, “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl.”

Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan

On October 5, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan welcomed their baby girl who they named Sipara. While sharing a heartwarming photo, they wrote, “The tiniest hands and feet, but the biggest part of our heart, Sipaara Khan.”

Malvika Raaj and Pranav Bagga

K3G star Malvika Raaj and Pranav Bagga welcomed their baby girl on August 23, 2025. They shared adorable photos and revealed that they have named her Mahara.

Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit

The popular television couple welcomed their first child on September 15. They named their baby boy named Aarush Bajaj Purohit.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have embraced parenthood for the first time on September 10. The couple took to their social media to announce the arrival of their baby boy.

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan, a former Indian cricketer, and actor Sagarika Ghatge, welcomed their first child, a son named Fatehsinh Khan, in April 2025.

Navraj Hans and his wife Ajit Kaur Mehndi

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby daughter named Resham Navraj Hans, in August 2025, after 12 years of marriage.

Lily Collins & Charlie McDowell

The actor welcomed her first child, a daughter named Tove Jane McDowell, with husband Charlie McDowell in early 2025 (around January/February) via surrogate.

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso:

They welcomed their first child, a baby girl, around January 2025, though they kept the birth private initially, confirming it later and sharing rare glimpses of their family life while filming in Australia, without revealing the baby’s name or exact birthdate.

Jesse McCartney and Katie Peterson

They welcomed their first child, a son named Archer James McCartney, born prematurely on May 7, 2025, spending 70 days in the NICU before going home as a healthy baby later in 2025. Welcomed his first son, Archer James McCartney, in May 2025.

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun

Actor Debby Ryan and musician Josh Dun welcomed their first child, a daughter Felix Winter, in December 2025 after announcing the pregnancy in September 2025.

Akhil Sachdeva and Tanya Gulla

Akhil Sachdeva tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Tanya Gulla, on March 24, 2024, in a private ceremony in Delhi. The couple welcomed their first child on November 6, and it’s a girl.