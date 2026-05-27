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Yo Yo Honey Singh reveals losing his hair due to bipolar medications: I am totally bald, it’s a wig

Yo Yo Honey Singh reflects on his struggle with bipolar disorder and how the treatment led to irreparable physical and mental effects 

Published on: May 27, 2026 03:38 pm IST
By Akash Bhatnagar
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Yo Yo Honey Singh has battled mental health issues in the past, and has been quite vocal about his struggle with bipolar disorder. In a recent interview, the singer-rapper opened up on how the treatment for the condition took a toll on him not just mentally, but also physically, including him gaining weight and losing all his hair.

Yo Yo Honey Singh(Photo: Instagram)

Yo Yo Singh shared that the first signs of his condition appeared when he was judging a music reality show and also touring across the USA with actor Shah Rukh Khan. “I was getting suspicious thoughts that I will die,” he said on ABtalks podcast, adding that he was so paranoid and scared that he avoided going on stage. “I was feeling that I will die on stage and I was thinking how can I skip it, so I shaved half of my head, but they said we will make you wear the cap. I was like people are not understanding.”

By 2018-19, Singh’s condition worsened and he believed he was “already dead”. He revealed that the medications that he was taking for seven years weren’t showing results, so he decided to go for a change. “I started recovering within four weeks. In just four weeks, I started meeting people and facing life again.” But the heavy medication through the years had lasting physical effects: “I was on heavy medication for seven years. I became 105 kilos because of it, and I lost my hair completely. This is fake hair, I am totally bald. This is a wig.”

The singer admitted that despite quitting drugs in 2014, recovery still took a long time and caused a lot of pain. “Even after I stopped doing drugs in 2014, it still took me seven to eight years to recover,” he said, sharing that it all showed results and he is better now: “I came out burnt and exhausted, but I feel okay now. I thank God this happened to me in my early 30s because I was still able to make a comeback.”

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Yo Yo Honey Singh reveals losing his hair due to bipolar medications: I am totally bald, it’s a wig
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Yo Yo Honey Singh reveals losing his hair due to bipolar medications: I am totally bald, it’s a wig
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