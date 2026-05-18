When Shah Rukh Khan cried and dug up his pet dog to give it a proper burial: ‘How dare you throw him away’

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are known to be extremely private about their personal lives. However, every now and then, fans come across stories about the superstar that only deepen their admiration for him. Recently, an old video of Gauri Khan’s uncle has resurfaced online, in which he recalls an emotional gesture by Shah Rukh towards his pet dog, revealing just how deeply attached he was. When Shah Rukh Khan cried after his dog passed away. (File Photo/ PTI)

'How dare you throw my dog like this?' In an old interaction with Talky Tails, Gauri’s maternal uncle spoke about gifting a Chinese Pekingese dog to her and how Shah Rukh gradually grew fond of the pet. He said, “Gauri is my niece, my elder sister’s daughter. I had gifted her a Chinese Pekingese dog."

However, when the dog passed away, Shah Rukh’s staff buried it near the seashore without informing him, as he was away shooting late into the night. When he returned and learned what had happened, he was deeply upset.

Recalling the incident, Gauri’s uncle said, "SRK became extremely attached to it. While SRK was away shooting, the dog passed away. The house staff wrapped the body in a cloth and buried it near the seashore. When SRK returned home late at night and learned what had happened, he was heartbroken. At 2:30 AM, he woke up the staff, asked them to show him the exact spot, personally dug up the grave, brought the dog’s body back home, placed it in the backyard, and made a memorial there. He even cried and said, 'How dare you throw my dog like this? He has to be with us, whether dead or alive."

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s marriage Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan met in Delhi at a party hosted by a friend when they were teenagers. Shah Rukh fell in love with Gauri, and although she initially rejected him, he pursued her, and the two eventually began dating. After a brief separation, they reconciled and got married on October 25, 1991. In 1997, they welcomed their first child, Aryan Khan. Their daughter, Suhana Khan, was born on May 22, 2000, while their youngest son, AbRam Khan, was born via surrogacy on May 27, 2013.