Monday, Jun 30, 2025
Yorgos Lanthimos drops trailer for new film Bugonia starring Emma Stone; fans call it ‘Don't Look Up on ayahuasca'

ByAadrika Sominder
Jun 29, 2025 11:44 PM IST

What do you get when you mix a cult Korean sci-fi, an alien conspiracy, and Emma Stone? Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia — watch the trailer 

The first trailer for Bugonia has officially landed, and it’s every bit as bizarre as fans of Yorgos Lanthimos might expect. Reuniting once again with muse Emma Stone, the Oscar-winning filmmaker returns with a surreal sci-fi comedy that also stars Jesse Plemons, Alicia Silverstone, and Stavros Halkias.

Emma Stone

Based on the 2003 cult South Korean film Save the Green Planet!, Bugonia follows two conspiracy-obsessed men who kidnap a high-powered CEO, convinced she’s actually a hostile alien in disguise. Emma Stone plays that CEO. With Lanthimos directing and Succession writer Will Tracy penning the script, the film promises a mix of dark comedy, sharp satire, and existential dread.

Netizens are hyped

The response had been more than positive on social media. “Yorgos really found Emma Stone and was like ‘that’s it, she will be my lead actress for the rest of the movies I make,’” joked one fan. “Emma Stone AND Jesse Plemons? I am in! They need to stop making Jesse play weird characters,” said one user. Another added, “Whoever does his colour grading is top-tier.”

Others were intrigued by the genre-blurring visuals: “This feels like Don’t Look Up if it did ayahuasca.” One more comment read, “Looks like another episode from Black Mirror.” For fans of the Stone-Lanthimos duo, this feels like a must-watch. As one user put it: “Love the fact Lanthimos and Emma Stone drop a movie every year. I’ll never get tired of it. Proper cinema.”

With Bugonia, Lanthimos continues to blur the lines between the absurd and the profound — and audiences can’t wait to see how far he’s willing to go this time.

