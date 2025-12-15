You can’t see me: John Cena announces retirement, celebs react

WWE star John Cena announced his retirement from professional wrestling on Saturday, signalling the close of one of the most iconic careers in WWE history. Cena’s departure marks the end of an era that defined modern sports entertainment. In the final match Cena lost to Gunther at Saturday Night’s main event in Washington, D.C. John Cena/ wweindia

Speaking to Tom Rinaldi in an interview for WWE earlier this week, Cena said, “I chose to retire. I made a promise to the WWE that I would not stick around when my skills can’t match the product, and they can’t. I’m 48. My 40-yard time has gone like [down]. I can’t match up with the product now, and that’s okay, because what I do isn’t who I am. The realization of that has helped me come to like, no, let these guys have it now because they’re really good. All I would be doing is a disservice to the consumer if I go any point beyond this.”

Indian and international celebs took to social media to post about the event-

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram stories to share a picture of him posing, while Cena’s entry song ‘You can’t see me’ played in the background. Later he posted another story with photos of Cena’s final match.

Lilly Singh took to Instagram stories to post a video saying, “Obviously I’m tuned in for John Cena’s last match and I’m going down memory lane to when I did my 12 collabs. John Cena came to my house by himself. No publicist, no agent, no manager, drove by himself. The most down to earth celeb I’ve worked with. Obviously I dont see you- but I see you.” She too posted a video with 'You can’t see me’ played in the background.

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock took to X to post : John, you epitomise one of my favorite quotes, “It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice”. Congratulations on your historic and extraordinary @wwe career, my triend. Have fun, tear it down, and as always, “thank you for the house” He also posted a video thanking Cena for his contribution to the wrestling world.

Undertaker posted, “Nice job. Those were the words I said to you 23 years ago when you debuted. Now, on the day of your final match, I say again…nice job. Hustle, loyalty, and respect is more than just a catch phrase. For 23 years you have lived by those words. Your passion for our business and dedication to our fan base is unmatched. To have shared the ring with you and have been a part of your journey has been an honor. As your in ring career winds down, be proud of the body of work and the memories you’ve created. Enjoy the last ride tonight my friend and one final time…nice job."

John Cena’s desi connection Cena has mentioned his admiration for Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Amitabh Bachchan. He’s also expressed a desire to work with these actors on film projects. Cena has also expressed an interest in Bollywood music, especially the energy and spectacle that comes with dance numbers in films. Some of his Instagram posts have even hinted at a deep respect for the extravagant, colourful nature of Bollywood movies.

During an AMA session on X in November, Shah Rukh Khan was asked by a fan to describe Cena in one word. The Bollywood star took the opportunity to heap praise on the wrestler-turned-actor, stating: “He is a rock star. Very humble and kind.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared screenspace with Cena in the movie Heads of State that released in July this year.