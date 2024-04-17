You feel the presence of Shri Ram everywhere, say actors Neha and Ashutosh

For actors Neha Joshi and Ashutosh Kulkarni it was like a long-awaited dream come true to be at Ayodhya for the very first time. Actors Neha Joshi and Ashutosh Kulkarni in Ayodhya

“It’s nothing less than a miracle that we got a chance to visit Ayodhya ahead of Ram Navami celebrations that started with Navratri. Everything fell into place and on our very first visit we got to be at the Shri Ram Temple and have darshan of Ram Lalla. It was an overwhelming moment coming face-to-face with the deity. Starting from the airport that is being built on the temple theme, you feel the presence of Shri Ram everywhere in the city.” says Joshi, the ...Mahanayak Dr BR Ambedkar (2019) and Doosri Maa (2022) actor.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Talking about their experience at the temple city, the Atal actor Kulkarni adds, “The city is all decked up as it’s the first Ram Navami after the Prana Pratishtha ceremony and as expected we were there witnessing the temple in its glory. As you enter the premises you just tend to forget everything else and transcend into another space completely. I remember getting emotional and teary-eyed as I looked at the idol. Mann khud se hi baat karta hain, sab shant ho jata hain. It was a soul-stirring experience that will stay with me always.”

For the actors, being recognised by the people was again an unforgettable moment. “We got a lot of love and affection from our fans and that’s what actors look forward to. We also had a chance to meet the Hanuman Garhi Temple mahant who not only spoke to us but also blessed us and our families. Such spiritual visits seem like a rebirth, to me. Today, I well understand why it took me all these years to reach Ayodhya because it had to happen now and I was meant to be part of the grand celebration,” says the actor who is playing pivotal role in TV series Atal.