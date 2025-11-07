Yuvika Chaudhary opens up on the decision to reveal daughter Ekleen's face on Gurupurab

Actor-couple Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula surprised everyone by revealing their one-year-old daughter Ekleen’s face to the public and paparazzi on Wednesday. The day was also auspicious as it was the festival of Gurupurab and held a special relevance in the couple’s lives. Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary with daughter Ekleen,

“Her name came from Gurbani and for us it is a very big day. “After she was born, it was her first visit to Gurudwara because we wanted to take her for the blessings. We thought it would be very good to show her face,,” Yuvika tells us explaining that the meaning behind Ekleen’s name is “Ek Mein Leen Ho Jana - Absorb in One”

While the couple didn’t specifically make any elaborate plans about revealing their daughter’s face, they knew that a visit to Gurudwara was bound to happen and took impromptu decision.

Recently Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also revealed the face of their daughter Dua for the first time. Sharing what goes in minds of the parent, Yuvika says, “Initially it takes a lot of time when the baby is young and then you are spending time with baby, giving her best life, giving good food. Atleast till the time baby is settled, I think one year is enough. Before that it was not making any sense.”