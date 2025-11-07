Yuvika Chaudhary opens up on the decision to reveal daughter Ekleen's face on Gurupurab

Actor-couple Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula surprised everyone by revealing their one-year-old daughter Ekleen’s face to the public and paparazzi on Wednesday. The day was also auspicious as it was the festival of Gurupurab and held a special relevance in the couple’s lives.
“Her name came from Gurbani and for us it is a very big day. “After she was born, it was her first visit to Gurudwara because we wanted to take her for the blessings. We thought it would be very good to show her face,,” Yuvika tells us explaining that the meaning behind Ekleen’s name is “Ek Mein Leen Ho Jana - Absorb in One”
While the couple didn’t specifically make any elaborate plans about revealing their daughter’s face, they knew that a visit to Gurudwara was bound to happen and took impromptu decision.
Recently Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also revealed the face of their daughter Dua for the first time. Sharing what goes in minds of the parent, Yuvika says, “Initially it takes a lot of time when the baby is young and then you are spending time with baby, giving her best life, giving good food. Atleast till the time baby is settled, I think one year is enough. Before that it was not making any sense.”
She does admit candidly that now that Ekleen has been introduced to the public, things will be easier for them.
“We want to give her enough exposure also and take her out and for us it was becoming very difficult and a big task. Ek duty ho jaati hai to hide her face. Kahan tak chupayenge. Bohot curious mind hota hai bache ka to wo bahar jana chahti hai. So now she is enjoying her life, taking her out,” says Yuvika.
Several videos surfaced from inside the Gurudwara where Prince and Yuvika’s friends and colleagues were greeting Ekleen. Ask what her reaction was to the sudden exposure of camera, Yuvika says, “You could see, she was blank. Once we were in the car, she started talking and saying, ‘Hi, I love you and stuff’. For her it was first time, seeing so many cameras and stuff. She has so far being away from camera or screentime. More than that, ye uska ye first time interaction with so many people.”