Zaban Sambhal Ke's Tannaz Irani, Bhavana Balsaver pay tribute to Dinyar Tirandaz

Veteran actor Dinyar Tirandaz died in Mumbai’s Wadia Bungli on Thursday (June 11). He was 69. While the cause of death has not been publicly disclosed, his death was confirmed by a family member on a Parsi Zoroastrian Facebook group.

Stills from Zabaan Sambhal Ke

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Tirandaz had a career spanning several decades across television, films and theatre. He made his acting debut with the 1984 film Duniya and went on to become a familiar face in Indian entertainment, particularly for his comic roles and portrayals of Parsi characters.

On television, he was best remembered for shows such as Nukkad, Byomkesh Bakshi and Zabaan Sambhal Ke. His role as Mr Keki Daruwala in Zabaan Sambhal Ke earned him wide recognition among viewers.

His film credits included Hello Brother (1999), Albela (2001), Chalte Chalte (2003), and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005), among others. His last screen credit was the 2017 Gujarati family drama Wass...up! Zindagi.

News of his death was later shared widely on social media, with fans and members of the entertainment industry paying tribute to the late veteran, including actors Suresh Menon and Chitrangda Singh. Co-actors Tannaz Irani and Bhavana Balsaver spoke to HTCity and shared fond memories. Tannaz Irani- Zabaan Sambhal Ke was my first show and we gelled very well. He used to sit behind me and would talk non-stop. Both of us lived in South Mumbai and, being Parsis, we became close. What I will remember the most is that he was always happy and content no matter the situation.Bhavana Balsaver- Apart from working together in Zabaan Sambhal Ke, he was also part of my play, a home production. He was like family to me. Last year, I attended his anniversary celebrations. When my dad passed away, he attended the funeral, though he wasn’t keeping well. He was full of life and would talk non-stop on the sets. The news has come as a shock.

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