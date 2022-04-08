Nostalgia with Tannaz Irani: “I got married when I was 20, and had my first child when I was 21”
What was your career like at 22?
Since I was 16, I knew I wanted to be an actress. I’d already done theatre with Bharat Dabholkar and Pearl Padamsee when, at 22, I was cast in the TV show Zabaan Sambhal Ke. So, I was an established actress.
What was your equation with your family?
My late father Russy, mother Daulet and my elder siblings Jamshed and Vispi made our normal Parsi family. Everyday, after school, I had to make the quintessential Parsi high tea with pudina and leeli choi and serve it in a white teapot covered by a tea cosy. Then, at 20, I got married, my first. I had my first child, daughter Zianne when I was 21.
What was your bank balance then?
I had an account with HSBC bank, but I didn’t know how to operate it. I learnt how to handle cheques only after my divorce.
Any embarrassing incident from the time?
I was doing a Bharat Dabholkar play with Arshad Warsi. When I came on stage, my toe got stuck in my harem pants and I fell flat on my face! I could hear the audience gasping in unison. I wished I was invisible.
Were you more impulsive or practical?
I was the most impulsive person that you can ever come across.
What was your prized possession?
The Winnie-the-Pooh tiles on my bathroom walls.
Were you sporty or into the arts?
I used to do fabric painting really well. On my daughter Zianne’s birthday, I painted 42 T-shirts as return gifts for her friends.
Given the chance, would you change anything about yourself at that time?
I think I would love myself more. Underneath all my confidence was a girl who always wanted validation. Overall, though, it has been a fantastic journey.
From HT Brunch, April 9, 2022
