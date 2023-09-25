Zarina Wahab on Dev Anand's 100th birth anniversary: I feel lucky that I was introduced to the industry by him

Zarina Wahab made her acting debut with Dev Anand's Ishq Ishq Ishq. She recalls spending time with Dev Anand on the set and shares, "I played one of the sisters of Zeenat Aman ji in the film. Unke saath kaam karke kabhi laga hi nahi ki humne ek itne bade superstar ke saath kaam kara. He was very humble and never treated me like a new comer or a struggler. And that's what I appreciated the most about him. He would look at everyone as equal. He was a man of class." Zarina Wahab made her debut with Dev Anand's Ishq Ishq Ishq.

When asked if there's an advice by the veteran actor that stayed with her, Wahab tells us how he was someone who never gave an advice. "But when he met me for the first time, just a look at me was enough for him to decide that I am very photogenic and would look great on camera. Maine unse bola ki 'aap mere photos dekh lijiye', and he denied saying 'I don't have to see it'. Because I was very knew, us time thoda bura laga, but then I realised ki unhone kitni badi baad keh di. He was also the director of the film aur us zamaane ke directors ke aankhon mein hi camera hota tha. Aaj kal toh kitne screen tests, auditions karne padte hain. He said he was confident that I would be good and that confidence of him in me made me a confident in this industry. It was like someone has my back here," shares Wahab.

She calls him someone "who was unique...different from others." She adds, "He was extremely passionate and active on the set. After a scene was done and we all were expected to move to another set, hum toh tayyari hi karte reh jaate the aur wo location par pahuch bhi jaate the. From his personality to his working style to the kind of work he has done, it cannot be replicated. I really miss him and feel lucky that I was introduced to the industry by him."

