Zeenat Aman reflects on 2024: “Two years ago I had quite contentedly resigned myself”

ByAkshita Prakash
Dec 29, 2024 01:01 PM IST

In a touching Instagram farewell for 2024, Zeenat Aman shares her journey from retirement to a bustling schedule filled with shoots and collaborations.

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram reflecting on her journey as she bids farewell to 2024.

Zeenat Aman bids farewell to 2024, reflecting on her journey.(Instagram)
Zeenat Aman bids farewell to 2024, reflecting on her journey.(Instagram)

She shared a series of photos amid Mumbai's cool weather, revealing that she had “quite contentedly resigned” herself to a quiet retirement two years ago before being welcomed back into the public spotlight.

She also expressed gratitude for the opportunities and admiration she continues to receive, emphasising how busy 2024 was for her with all “the shoots in Shimla and Rajasthan, speaking engagements across the country, social media collaborations, and a lot more.”

She further captioned the post, “Two years ago I had quite contentedly resigned myself to a quiet retirement with the odd job thrown in to temper the monotony. Now I find myself struggling to find a spare date on my calendar. Such is the wheel of fortune! Take it from a veteran who’s both scraped the depths of despair and tasted dizzying success. So let me sign off for the year with the gentle reassurance that if things are looking bad for you, persevere. The wheel is always turning. Happy holidays and all wishes for a beautiful 2025 from Azaan, Zahaan, Lily, Theo, Benji, Zoe, Oz and myself.”

In her journey, Zeenat has delivered some memorable performances, including Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Qurbani, Haré Rama Haré Krishna, Dharam Veer, Dostana, Ajanabee, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan and Paapi.

