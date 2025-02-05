Cristiano Ronaldo turns 40; declares he’s the 'best' and 'the most complete' player ever

As Cristiano Ronaldo turns 40 today, the Portuguese football icon remains as confident as ever about his place in football history. While he is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star firmly believes that no one has ever been better than him. Cristiano Ronaldo turned 40 today on Feb 5.

"I think so, I have not seen anyone better than me," Ronaldo stated in an interview with Spanish media outlet LaSexta TV.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner doubled down on his claim, emphasising that he sees himself as the best footballer to have ever played the game. "I'm the best player in football history. I haven't seen anyone better than me in football history, and I'm saying truth from my heart," he added.

While he acknowledged that some might prefer Lionel Messi or past legends like Pelé and Diego Maradona, Ronaldo insisted that his well-rounded abilities set him apart from everyone else.

"I think I'm the most complete player that has ever existed. I do everything in football. I play well with my head, I take good free kicks, I have a left foot, a right foot, I'm strong, I go out... I think I'm the most complete football player that has ever existed. People could like Messi, Maradona, or Pelé, and I respect it, but I'm the most complete," he said.

Ronaldo also reflected on his long-standing rivalry with Messi, clarifying that despite years of comparisons and competition, their relationship was never bitter.

"I've never had a bad relationship with Messi. We've shared 15 years of awards, and we've always gotten along well. I remember that I used to translate English for him, and it was very funny," he shared.

He further explained how their rivalry drove them to greater heights. "He defended his club and I mine, and his national team and I mine. I think we gave each other feedback. There were years when he wanted to play everything, and so did I. It was a healthy fight," Ronaldo said.