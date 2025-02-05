Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cristiano Ronaldo turns 40; declares he’s the 'best' and 'the most complete' player ever

BySamarth Goyal
Feb 05, 2025 01:01 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo said he is the best footballer in history, calling himself the most complete player and also reflected on his rivalry with Lionel Messi.

As Cristiano Ronaldo turns 40 today, the Portuguese football icon remains as confident as ever about his place in football history. While he is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star firmly believes that no one has ever been better than him.

Cristiano Ronaldo turned 40 today on Feb 5.
Cristiano Ronaldo turned 40 today on Feb 5.

"I think so, I have not seen anyone better than me," Ronaldo stated in an interview with Spanish media outlet LaSexta TV.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner doubled down on his claim, emphasising that he sees himself as the best footballer to have ever played the game. "I'm the best player in football history. I haven't seen anyone better than me in football history, and I'm saying truth from my heart," he added.

While he acknowledged that some might prefer Lionel Messi or past legends like Pelé and Diego Maradona, Ronaldo insisted that his well-rounded abilities set him apart from everyone else.

"I think I'm the most complete player that has ever existed. I do everything in football. I play well with my head, I take good free kicks, I have a left foot, a right foot, I'm strong, I go out... I think I'm the most complete football player that has ever existed. People could like Messi, Maradona, or Pelé, and I respect it, but I'm the most complete," he said.

Ronaldo also reflected on his long-standing rivalry with Messi, clarifying that despite years of comparisons and competition, their relationship was never bitter.

"I've never had a bad relationship with Messi. We've shared 15 years of awards, and we've always gotten along well. I remember that I used to translate English for him, and it was very funny," he shared.

He further explained how their rivalry drove them to greater heights. "He defended his club and I mine, and his national team and I mine. I think we gave each other feedback. There were years when he wanted to play everything, and so did I. It was a healthy fight," Ronaldo said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On